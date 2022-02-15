WISD land transfer paves way for parking lot at Lee Penn Park

More parking spaces are expected for Lee Penn Park following a decision by the Waxahachie ISD Board of Trustees to donate some of its land to the city of Waxahachie.

Monday the board approved a resolution to transfer 18.8 acres of land on Getzendaner Avenue, south of the Turner Pre-Kindergarten Academy, to the city for the purpose of constructing a 75-space parking lot. The parking lot will serve the guests visiting the renovated pool at Lee Penn Park, which is under construction, as well as park goers. Staff members at Turner can also park there if needed, said Gumaro Martinez, executive director of parks and leisure services.

According to a district memo the vacant property has never been used for school purposes, and there are no plans for the district to use the land.

The district stated the city had asked about entering into a formal agreement to use the property for a parking lot, possibly in the form of a zero-cost lease agreement.

“However no planned long-term lease would be more beneficial to the district, the city and the public as a whole than to allow the city to own the land on which its park sits and to divest the district of any potential responsibility to maintain it,” the district said.

The board approved a resolution for the property transfer in July of 2021, but since then the city has submitted a final plat that depicts the actual acreage, which is approximately 4.5 acres larger than the previous resolution stated.

Martinez said it’s unclear when the pool and the parking lot will be complete because of supply chain issues.

“We hope to have it open for next year's swim season, but we will keep the public updated if it does so sooner,” Martinez said.

Martinez said the parking lot and the pool are the final pieces to a larger project to improve Penn Park that has been ongoing for the last few years. Completed projects include a new playground, restroom, covered basketball courts, new lighted football field with fencing and sidewalk connections.