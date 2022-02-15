Hachie Gras set for Feb. 26

Residents can celebrate Mardi Gras locally as several local businesses are teaming up to host Hachie Gras in downtown.

The event will take place Feb. 26 and will include live music, costumes, food, drinks and treats.

Participating restaurants that will be offering activities and serving specialty food for the event include Cork & Keg, Fresh, The Dessert Spot, Cork House Winery, Pop’s Burger Stand, The Boil, Atkins Seafood, Railport Brewing Co., Southern Roots, College Street Pub, Big Al’s Down the Hatch.

Other restaurants involved include El Mexicana Grill, The Vault Smokehouse, The Dove’s Nest, Bittersweet Bakery, Prime 115, Farm Luck Soda Fountain and Dry Goods, Oma’s Jiffy Burger, Courthouse Café, Panza’s Tapping Italy, Two Amigos Taqueria and Straight From Philly Waxahachie.

Pedicaps will be available from noon to 6 p.m.

The live music lineup includes Hausbone, Blind Dog Cooley, Josh Jaccard, Rex Gateau, Mountain Majesty and Catfish Jam, Wesley Pruitt, Justine Wade, Cool Resolve and more.

Go to tinyurl.com/mtwb6k94 for a schedule of when each band will perform.