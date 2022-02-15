Area briefs: Global students receive national Hispanic recognition awards

Daily Light Report

The Waxahachie ISD Board of Trustees recognized three Waxahachie Global High students who received national Hispanic recognition awards from The College Board.

Uver Barrios is ranked 17th in his class and will attend Tarleton State University on a full-ride scholarship to study civil engineering. He has served four years as a member of the school student council and is also a member of the Global Philosophical Club and Global Coffee Club.

Amy Hernandez serves as the president of the student council and National Honor Society chapter at Global. She is ranked 24th in her class and will be the first person in her family to graduate from college in the United States, after immigrating from Mexico at the age of 3. She is currently deciding between Abilene Christian University and the University of Texas at Austin.

Victoria Martinez serves as the secretary of the senior class and of the NHS chapter at Global. She is ranked 33rd in her class and has been accepted to her top two colleges, Texas A&M University and Abilene Christian University. She aspires to be a veterinarian.

Red Oak road delays, park closure

Residents in Red Oak may experience delays due to sidewalk, driveway, and culvert repairs on various streets. Flaggers will be onsite to help guide traffic.

The impacted roads are Daubits Road at I-35 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Feb. 23, and Wooded Creek Drive and Brothers Boulevard at Daubits from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Feb. 23.

In addition, Cherry Creek Nature Preserve & Disc Golf Course will be closed through Oct. 23 due to Trinity River Authority issued utility construction across the park.

SKYWARN class set for March 3

The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) will conduct the Annual SKYWARN Class in conjunction with Ellis County and the city of Waxahachie at 6:30 p.m. March 3 at the Waxahachie Civic Center.

This is an opportunity for students to add to their science education and understand what to look for before, during and after a severe weather event. The classes are free and open to the public.

View the full schedule at weather.gov/fwd/skywarn.

Concussion testing

The Sports Medicine Department at Waxahachie ISD will conduct baseline concussion testing at east junior high campus.

The testing will be done during the school day at no cost and is a requirement of the WISD Athletics Department.

More information and dates for baseline testing at your campus can be found at https://bit.ly/3unbnIa.

Hazard mitigation plan

The city of Waxahachie will be updating its Hazard Mitigation Plan (HMP) in the near future. The HMP identifies natural hazards and vulnerabilities, assesses risks and identifies mitigation initiatives to reduce or eliminate future losses resulting from those hazards.

The city wants the community to participate in this process by taking a five-minute survey. All the information collected from this survey will be anonymous.

For the survey go to https://forms.office.com/r/8uvTF6RR63.