WISD facing $6.6M revenue shortfall as attendance numbers drop

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Ryan Kahlden's name.

A drop in student attendance may lead to a loss of $6.6 million in state revenue for Waxahachie ISD.

During Monday’s WISD Board of Trustees meeting, Ryan Kahlden, WISD’s chief financial officer, said the district is experiencing lower enrollment and attendance than projected at the beginning of the fiscal year. Enrollment and attendance are factors in determining how much money districts receive from the state.

Kahlden said the district budgeted for an enrollment of 10,450 students, but the actual enrollment is 10,150, a difference of 300 students. Kahlden said pre-kindergarten and kindergarten are lagging behind the expectations more than other grade levels.

“We know that COVID is playing into that,” Kahlden said. “And hopefully when COVID is in our rearview mirror, we’ll see enrollment meeting our expectations a little bit closer.”

More importantly, the attendance percentages have decreased. Kahlden said the average attendance rate for the three years before the pandemic began was 95.8 percent. In 2021-22 that average is 92.5 percent. He said there is a little bit of a cushion since the district budgets for closer to 95 percent based on the expected enrollment.

“Now you’re left with student enrollment not meeting expectations and student attendance not meeting expectations, so the end result would be state revenue not meeting expectations as well,” Kahlden said.

Jerry Hollingsworth, WISD superintendent, said the omicron variant of COVID-19 significantly impacted student attendance in January.

On Jan. 31, WISD’s attendance percentage was down to 89.2 percent, and the average daily attendance had dropped to 8,869, both the lowest they have been this school year.

“This time of year, we want to be at 95 percent or above to make us feel like we’re doing well in terms of attendance,” Hollingsworth said. “So that was a real hit.”

But the $6.6 million revenue shortfall may not be a sure thing. Hollingsworth said that at a recent conference, Mike Morath, Texas commissioner of education, indicated there would be some relief coming.

“The commissioner did not give us specifics on how it is they are going to provide relief but indicated that relief would be coming,” Hollingworth said. “Because … this is a scenario that has played out in virtually every district in the state of Texas.”

Also, Hollingsworth said February numbers are more encouraging. On Thursday, the ADA reached 94.98 percent, and it peaked at 95.18 percent last week.

Hollingsworth said the substitute fill rate has also improved this month. He said in mid-January, the rate was 42 percent, and there were times when central admission employees had to fill in.

But it rebounded to 83 percent Feb. 7 before dropping to 59 percent Friday.

Active cases of COVID-19 in the district have also dropped, as there were 22 on Monday.

Still, the district plans to tread carefully the rest of the year until more is known about any state relief that may be coming.

“Our expectation is for the remainder of this school year, we’re going to look at our discretionary spending very closely before we start asking for approval or issuing purchase orders for discretionary expenditures,” Kahlden said. “If they’re not helping our students learn and if they’re not increasing the longevity and vitality of our buildings, then we’re probably going to delay those expenditures going forward until we have some resolution from the state on how exactly we’re going to address this shortfall in funding.”