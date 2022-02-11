Area briefs: SKYWARN class set for March 3

Daily Light Report

The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) will conduct the Annual SKYWARN Class in conjunction with Ellis County and the city of Waxahachie at 6:30 p.m. March 3 at the Waxahachie Civic Center.

This is an opportunity for students to add to their science education and understand what to look for before, during and after a severe weather event. The classes are free and open to the public.

View the full schedule at weather.gov/fwd/skywarn.

Concussion testing

The Sports Medicine Department at Waxahachie ISD will conduct baseline concussion testing at east junior high campus.

The testing will be done during the school day at no cost and is a requirement of the WISD Athletics Department.

More information and dates for baseline testing at your campus can be found at https://bit.ly/3unbnIa.

Farley Drive closure

Starting Tuesday, the city of Waxahachie Street Department will be installing culverts in the 600 block of Farley Street. As a result, Farley from E. Ross Street to Richmond Lane will be closed to all traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Expect delays and use the alternate detour routes through Williams Street. Contact the city of Waxahachie Public Works Dept. at 469-309-4300 or email publicworks@waxahachie.com with any questions or concerns.

Hazard mitigation plan

The city of Waxahachie will be updating its Hazard Mitigation Plan (HMP) in the near future. The HMP identifies natural hazards and vulnerabilities, assesses risks and identifies mitigation initiatives to reduce or eliminate future losses resulting from those hazards.

The city wants the community to participate in this process by taking a five-minute survey. All the information collected from this survey will be anonymous.

For the survey go to https://forms.office.com/r/8uvTF6RR63.

Teddy bear drive

There will be a teddy bear drive during the Faith Family Academy’s boys basketball game Tuesday against Spring Creek Academy.

Anyone who brings a teddy bear will be admitted for free. The bears will be donated the nonprofit For Oak Cliff, as well as Dallas Fire-Rescue and the Waxahachie Police Department.

The FFA boys basketball players and the school’s dance team will visit each location to donate the bears.

The game is 7 p.m. Tuesday at FFA-Dallas, 300 W. Kiest Blvd.

Call 214-375-7682 or visit faithfamilyacademy.org/ for more information.