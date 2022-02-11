Police tracking down leads in last weekend's armed robbery

Police are still searching for the man who is suspected of robbing a man and his son at gunpoint last weekend and then shooting the man in the back.

According to police a man and his son met another man shortly before 10 p.m. Feb. 5 in the 1800 block of Longbranch Road for an online sale. The victim, Steve, said he was looking to buy an autonomous vehicle for his son, and they connected with the man through Facebook Marketplace.

Steve said when he and his son arrived at the house the seller blocked them in a driveway with his vehicle. He then held them at gunpoint and demanded the money, Steve said. He said the suspect then shot at Steve and his son eight times as he was leaving, hitting Steve in the back.

Steve was transported to a hospital but has been released and is at home recovering.

Police released a sketch of the suspect on Tuesday.

The suspect is described as either a white or Hispanic male with brown hair and a beard. The suspect was driving a silver car that has smaller square headlights.

Lt. Chris Dickinson of the Waxahachie Police Department said police are still working the investigation and have received a few leads that detectives are tracking down.

Dickinson said he’s hopeful the sketch will help lead investigators to the suspect.

“I think that will be a piece that will put the puzzle together,” Dickinson said. “But it’ll be in conjunction with many other things.”

Anyone with information, videos or photos is asked to contact Det. Elizabeth Glidewell of the Waxahachie Police Department at 469-309-4400.