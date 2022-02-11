Knize court appointment creates stir

Ellis County Commissioners on Tuesday approved the creation of five new positions within the Ellis County and District Attorney’s Office to handle a severe backlog of criminal cases caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The proposed second judge to be brought in to hear felony cases, though, was a blast from the past that created a stir.

The plan is to run a “double docket” starting March 1 to clear a remaining number of court cases that were put on hold in March 2020 when the pandemic began. Ellis County resumed jury trials in June 2021, but a total of 219 defendants remain to be tried by a jury, some facing multiple charges, with more new cases likely to be added as the year progresses.

The agenda item, however, was nearly sidetracked over opposition to a former judge whose name was floated as a jurist to assist 443rd District Court Judge Cindy Ermatinger.

Waxahachie defense attorney Mark Griffith addressed commissioners with his opposition to the appointment of retired 40th District Court Judge Gene Knize to assist Ermatinger in hearing trials.

Griffith said Knize, who is now 79, is statutorily past the age of eligibility to be elected as a judge and requested that members of the defense bar be included in discussions about the court.

Ermatinger confirmed to commissioners that Knize was tapped because of a lack of available visiting judges and also because of his willingness to serve for a year. Knize’s position would be funded by the state of Texas.

Before retiring in 2010, the controversial Knize was notorious for his total control of the courtroom, and numerous defense attorneys have criticized his handling of proceedings.

Griffith’s opposition to Knize caught the ear of Precinct 3 Commissioner Paul Perry, who expressed his concern that the creation of a double docket was being used as a “predicate” to bring Knize back. Perry ultimately cast the lone “no” in the final 3-1 vote to approve the new DA positions.

Ellis County and District Attorney Ann Montgomery said her office is facing the possibility of as many as 48 felony trials in 2022, including six murder trials. Montgomery requested two felony attorneys, two investigators and one support staff member to help address the COVID backlog.

“Even through two cases were pled this morning, two more were added to the docket,” Montgomery said. “We’re not getting ahead.”

Funding for those positions will use the county’s allotment of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. Commissioners will add funding for those slots during their next meeting Feb. 22, and those jobs will be prorated for the remaining seven months of the 2022 fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30. Little said the seven-month amount would be roughly $337,000.

Ermatinger told commissioners the Multipurpose Room in the Ellis County Courts Building will be turned into a courtroom. Having the second courtroom in the same building will simplify security, which Sheriff Brad Norman also addressed. Norman said he has enough personnel who can be pulled from other duties to provide support for the second court if necessary.

If anything, Norman said, he would need to add two patrol deputies to replace those called for courthouse security. But Norman said he wanted assurance that any created positions would be safeguarded once ARPA money runs out.

Other items

• The Ellis County Clerk’s Office was recognized with the achievement of the Exemplary Five Star Award for 2021 for excellence in the vital statistics registration process.

• The approved consent agenda included previous meeting minutes, acceptance of various report, property tax refunds in the amount of $131,388, a payment to Dr. Leigh Nordstrom in the amount of $5,250 for 35 hours of work related to COVID, the use of ARPA funds for HP ProBook laptop computers for the Ellis County Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program in the amount of $29,914, and several budgetary line-item transfers.

• Commissioners approved three plats and two one-time variances.

• The court OK’d contracts with HOK Architectural Services and Architexas for design and other related services for the buildout of future county projects.

• A large number of Sheriff’s Office items were declared surplus and will move forward to auction.

• Right-of-way fund contributions to the Texas Department of Transportation were approved for the FM 664 reconstruction project in two segments, from U.S. Highway 287 to FM 1387 and from FM 1387 to Westmoreland Road. The first segment is in the amount of $105,897 and the second segment in the amount of $539,619. Both amounts will be paid over four years and Perry said it was “the cost of business” in dealing with TxDOT.