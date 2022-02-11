Italy FFA student shines at stock show and rodeo

Daily Light Report

Ashlynn Martinolich, a member of Italy High School FFA, caught a calf during the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s Calf Scramble on Feb. 2, earning a $500 purchase certificate for a show heifer and the chance for up to $16,000 in scholarship awards.

Martinolich’s parents are Heather Martinolich of Italy. Martinolich’s award was sponsored by Whitney and Todd Creel.

One of the Stock Show’s most iconic and popular events, the Calf Scramble gives 20 students an opportunity to catch 10 calves during one of 23 performances of the legendary Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, which was held Jan. 14 through Feb. 5. Those not catching calves receive a pair of Justin Boots courtesy of the iconic western footwear maker. Justin Boots and Texas Mutual Insurance Company are overall underwriters for the legendary Calf Scramble Program.

Since the Fort Worth Calf Scramble began in 1987, the program has distributed almost $4 million to nearly 8,000 Texas students providing funds for the purchase of their beef or dairy heifer and more than $3.6 million in scholarships has been awarded to more than 1,600 students in recognition of their hard work and completion of the program.

Martinolich will use the purchase certificate toward the cost of a heifer that she will raise and exhibit at next year’s Stock Show. Exhibitors that submit monthly reports and a final essay may be eligible for scholarship awards that can range between $500 and $16,000.