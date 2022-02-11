Corsicana YMCA CEO speaks to NARFE

Staff report

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 1191 held its monthly meeting on Tuesday at the Sirloin Stockade in Corsicana.

The guest speaker was Thomas Burns, CEO of the Corsicana YMCA since 2017 after serving as sports director. Burns is originally from Kerrville, and a graduate of Texas Tech in Sports Management and Sports Medicine. He is married with three children.

The speaker talked about the overall purpose of the YMCA as putting Christianity into practice via the mission objectives of youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. He noted that the Y is much more than a gym. Activities are provided for boys, girls and adults with sports, water safety, volley ball, basketball, flag football, weight room, adult fitness, large provider of after school programs, and summer camp at Camp Wanica as examples.

Baby sitting certification, CPR/First Aid, and Lifeguard Certification are also provided. Also noted were partnerships with the Salvation Army and Hope Center to help those in need. Assistance is welcome in the form of volunteers and monetary assistance as well as clothing, diapers, shoes, and toys etc.

The speaker also discussed some of the history of the YMCA with the Corsicana YMCA being the second organization formed in Texas in 1884. The YMCA was first organized in London in 1844 and in Boston in 1851. The Corsicana YMCA operates under a local board of directors under the overall constitutional requirements of the YMCA USA. The very interesting presentation was followed by a question and answer session.

NARFE Chapter 1191 covers Ellis, Navarro and adjacent parts of the surrounding counties. Membership in NARFE is open to all active and retired federal employees and their spouses, former federal employees, and former spouses who are entitled to a federal survivor annuity. For more information, please call Midlothian at 972-268-5793 or 972-775-2463, Waxahachie - 469-552-6649, Ennis - 214-949-6197, Red Oak - 412-722-6307, or Corsicana - 903-874-3092. You may also go to www.narfe.org or see NARFE Chapter 1191 on Facebook.