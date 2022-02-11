Ennis ISD food workers honored at dinner

Patty Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

ENNIS — With COVID causing multiple roadblocks these past two years, one group of hard-working employees — like the Ennis Food and Nutrition Service — have dutifully kept pace in a world where their jobs were definitely essential to feeding the students in all the various schools across the city of Ennis.

Their dedication and persistence was honored by the Ellis County community organization last Monday evening, Feb. 7. The “Love Your Neighbor” (LYN) campaign centered their message of hope, love, and appreciation by feeding that special group who spends every school weekday feeding the children that are part of the Ennis I.S.D. school system.

Pastor Bruce Zimmerman of Waxahachie Bible Church heads up this countywide effort to spread love and unity all across Ellis County. He welcomed the special employees and offered a prayer to bless the food.

The LYN group is made up of supporting individuals, businesses, and even many different denominational churches that come together as one to literally “Love Your Neighbor.”

The food workers and some of their spouses and/ or others enjoyed a wonderful meal prepared by Ennis’ Bluebonnet Grill. Around 100 folks were treated to the delicious home cooked foods like chicken fried steak with cream gravy, fried fish, pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, French fries, hot rolls, etc. For dessert, they were served apple or peach cobbler.

After the dinner, featured speaker was Pastor Bert Sigala of Primera Baptist Church of Waxahachie. He shared a brief message of encouragement with the Ennis ISD workers.

The coordinator for the Appreciation Dinner was retired Ennis ISD teacher Linda Vineyard. “It was a great evening of showing love and appreciation to some well-deserving individuals,” she said.

“Thank you to the Love Your Neighbor organization,” Food and Nutrition Service director Alex Pineda said. ”It was a very nice evening of food and fellowship. We appreciate it a lot and it was such a blessing.”