Local leaders raise $86K at Dancing with the Ellis County Stars event

Richard Smith and his daughter Kara Hatchel received the coveted mirror ball trophy last weekend following their performance in the inaugural Dancing with the Ellis County Stars event.

Smith, the pastor at Farley Street Baptist Church, and Hatchel wowed the crowd and the judges with their routine set to the music of “Footloose.”

But the real winners were the children.

The Texas Baptist Home for Children (TBHC), a foster care and adoption center with multiple locations across the state, including Waxahachie, hosted the Dancing with the Ellis County Stars competition as a way to raise money and awareness about the organization.

The event surpassed organizers’ expectations, especially considering it was the first time the event was held.

Laure Henthorn, donation engagement manager for TBHC, said the event raised $86,000, which came from ticket sales and the fee to vote for a dance team.

“We originally set the goal of $100,000,” Henthorn said. “People said that realistically we’d be fortunate just to break even. But we way more than broke even.”

Money raised will go toward TBHC’s foster care adoption and teen pregnancy programs.

But just as important as the money raised were the connections made at the event.

“We had some people express interest in becoming foster parents,” Henthorn said. “Just the awareness of what we’re doing and the need there is to help these kids heal from trauma was important.”

Smith and Hatchel’s team alone raised $10,000 through donations and votes. Smith said he was happy to support the cause, even if that meant doing something he had never done before.

“I’m not a dancer, I’m a pastor,” Smith said, laughing. “My daughter worked with me though this and helped me learn it.”

Smith said he and Hatchel chose the song “Footloose” because of the theme of the movie “Footloose.”

“The pastor in the movie was against dancing,” Smith said. “I had never seen the movie, so I watched it. Then I understood why everybody was saying this was perfect for us.”

Smith said he wasn’t nervous during the performance since, being a pastor, he’s used to being in front of a room full of people.

“I just didn’t want to embarrass myself or fall down,” Smith said.

Judges scored the dancers based on various aspects of the performance. They praised Smith and Hatchel’s footwork, energy and even the church props at the beginning of the dance.

The teams were made up of key dignitaries in the Ellis County area. In addition to the Smith and Hatchel team others were Doug Barnes, Waxahachie mayor, and Julie Farrar, Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce vice president; County Commissioner Lane Grayson and his wife Julie Grayson, owner of Danceworks; Josh Oliver, Waxahachie police officer, and Jennifer Oliver, WISD speech pathologist; and Jon McLaughlin, YMCA district executive, and his wife Rachel McLaughlin. Darrin Robinson, founder of V.O.I.D., and his wife Tianna Robinson had signed up but were unable to attend.

The dance teams began rehearsing in August. Residents could vote on the team of their choice before last weekend’s event, and those votes were added to the votes the dancers received at the competition.

“The goal was to entertain the group, but it was also to raise money for the kids,” Barnes said. “And that was the theme, to bring the kids home. Hopefully this is the start of something that will happen each year and will get larger because so many kids out there don’t have the opportunity for a better quality of life. And this gives them the opportunity to have a better life and be productive in society.”

The event was emceed by viral video star “Chewbacca Mom” and author Candace Payne and included performances by a troop from Danceworks Studio as well as from residents at Daymark Living.