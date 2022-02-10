Waxahachie's comprehensive plan offers new way of thinking about development

Kevin Shepherd asked a group of approximately 50 residents on Tuesday who wants stable city services, lower density and lower taxes.

Most people showed support for all three. Then a dose of reality.

“In the middle of that does not exist,” Shepherd said. “It’s very hard to get all three of those.”

He said that’s where Waxhachie’s comprehensive plan comes in.

Shepherd, president and CEO of Verdunity, the firm leading the city’s comprehensive plan process, provided an overview of the plan’s progress to residents at Waxahachie City Hall.

He said there are many parts to the comprehensive plan – a shared vision and guiding principles, the framework and action plan to achieve the vision, a future land use map and mobility plan, and a foundation for zoning and development policies.

“The comprehensive plan, if it’s done right, is a policy document that everyone in the community – the council, staff, developers, residents – can go to this document and say here is what our community is about, here’s what we value, here’s what’s important and here’s how we plan to grow over time,” Shepherd said.

With that growth – city leaders have said Waxahachie’s population could grow to nearly 150,000 people by 2050 – comes several challenges, including keeping up with infrastructure.

Shepherd said cities like Waxahachie go through various phases of development, and right now its growth rate is on the rise. He said with that comes new infrastructure, which initially is funded by the new homes and businesses. But he said eventually the growth and the revenue that comes with it flattens, leaving a quandary when the infrastructure needs attention.

“Your growth phase happens in about two decades, and then about 20 years after that you start to see neighborhood after neighborhood after neighborhood fall apart,” Shepherd said.

Shepherd said to address the resource gap cities can raise taxes or cut services. Or it can adjust the development pattern and infrastructure design.

“When you talk about land use and growth management that’s really the best place to manage proactively the fiscal future of your community,” Shepherd said. “Because you can control a lot of things with your development pattern.”

For example he said the comprehensive plan focuses on the complete neighborhood concept, including housing diversity.

Shepherd said it’s important to offer a variety of housing types for different age groups based on their needs now and in the future.

“What we’re trying to do is keep three or four generations of families in Waxahachie,” Shepherd said.

He said that also helps in housing affordability.

“Where housing prices get out of control is you only build one or two types, and there is so much demand for it that it bumps everything up,” Shepherd said.

“There’s a lot of neighborhood design principles we’re bringing into this,” Shepherd said. “And there’s a lot of housing types that are between a single-family detached home and a high rise. The cottage, the duplex can be really quality housing for a lot of demographics if they’re designed well.”

He said complete neighborhoods will also reduce and localize driving trips, thus improving safety and reducing congestion.

In fact, a challenge Shepherd said the city is facing that the plan will help to address is the congestion on US 77. He said one way of doing that is creating commercial areas in other quadrants of the city.

“What kind of neighborhood scale commercial would you like to see in your quadrant where if you’re going to get in your car it will keep those trips smaller and shorter?” Shepherd said.

A complete neighborhood also focuses on mobility. He said a focus on pedestrian connectivity via trails, regional connectivity and public transportation are all considerations.

Shepherd said the comprehensive plan may also replace the city’s current land use map, which he said is specific and therefore more constraining, with a broader “place types” approach to the city’s land use plan to provide more flexibility.

He said the land use map was originally created at a time when people wanted residential separated from commercial.

“As more people have started to want mixed use communities with things closer together and cities struggle with managing traffic congestion and street replacement costs, it's led to cities wanting to have more flexibility with the land use so that it's more general in nature and not as connected to individual properties,” Shepherd said after the meeting, adding that this approach would still provide a level of detail. “Ultimately we feel the place type approach is good for Waxahachie because of the input we've heard about wanting to reduce congestion, have more commercial places closer to home, and most importantly, keeping things affordable by building a diverse mix of housing in different contexts.”

The proposal for residential place types would be Traditional Neighborhood, Residential Mix and Rural Estates. For commercial it would be Urban Village, Neighborhood Commercial and Regional Commercial. There would also be Campus, Industrial and Public Space place types.

Shepherd said complete neighborhoods would also help the city reach a favorable property tax per acre ratio, which he said is important to pay for the current and future needs. He said the city needs to be generating an average of $2,000 per acre to break even, and to keep up with future needs it will need $4,000 per acre. He provided a map that indicates 84 percent of the city’s area – mostly undeveloped area – is generating $1,000 per acre or less. But 37 percent of the parcels are generating $7,000 or more.

Shepherd said smaller lots for residential, and commercial, developments translate to a more favorable revenue-per-acre for the city.

The comprehensive plan also addresses other views that are important to Waxahachie, including preserving the city’s uniqueness, protecting and incrementally improving the city’s historic neighborhoods, and enhancing Waxahachie’s downtown area.

“There’s a lot of activity on the weekends, but there’s not much happening during the week,” Shepherd said of the downtown area. “So there are ways to improve downtown.”

Shepherd said the plan also stresses the importance of growing where the city already has infrastructure, making use of infill areas and growing in a tighter area since a spread-out approach costs more in services.

After the presentation residents were asked to examine the city’s current land use map and indicate what concerns them about areas in the city today.

Feedback included the desire for small shops and grocery stores, pedestrian safety, trail access, more access roads for highway safety, more commercial options away from US 77, maintaining the historic character, preserving the natural resources, improving sidewalks and not approving more multifamily developments.

Residents also shared their thoughts on the plan and what they would like to see addressed in the city.

Resident Michelle Haye supported the plan’s goal of smart growth.

“The neighborhood focus needs to be the spotlight of where we spend our efforts and time,” Haye said. “It’s not always about growth. It’s about utilizing the existing resources well and the community coming together to support the existing resources.

“As we design our community we need to diversify our housing types,” she said. “And not just have a style where if you remove the decorative accents then it looks like the same houses.”

Resident Jim Kauffman said he agreed that the city needs to focus on long-term solutions, saying a reduction in taxes isn’t the answer.

“I realize a lot of people want to cut taxes,” Kauffman said. “But they don’t realize that if we do we have to cut services.”

Peggy Crabtree said she is a fifth-generation Waxahachie resident who lives in the older part of the city.

“I would like to see the quality of life there be protected from change,” she said.

Crabtree said she hopes the plan also leads to light restrictions as new developments have added to the light pollution, she said.

“We used to be able to see the Milky Way from my backyard. Now, good luck with that. I want the chance to have my grandchildren be able to enjoy the stars from Waxahachie.”

Shepherd said the plan’s draft is expected to be presented to the city staff later this month. He said the final plan should be available for comments in April with the plan going before the City Council for approval in May.

Residents are encouraged to learn more about the proposed plan and the process and to submit ideas by going to waxahachieplan.com.