Harrison Visits Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Waxahachie

Daily Light Report

On Monday, State Rep. Brian Harrison, who served as chief of staff at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) during the Trump Administration, toured the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Waxahachie and met with hospital leadership to discuss the healthcare issues in the community and how the hospital serves those.

The tour included the new five-bed neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), which will allow families to receive this specialized care close to home for the first time in Ellis County history.

"It was an honor to meet with Baylor Scott & White leadership in Waxahachie and congratulate them on their new NICU,” Harrison said. “I'm proud to represent them in HD-10 and thankful for the comprehensive and quality medical care they provide for our community.”

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Waxahachie delivers about 1,100 newborns each year. The Medical Center recently opened a Special Care Nursery, which allows infants delivered at 32 weeks or more and need a little extra care to remain closer to home and family.

The five-bed unit will care for newborns who may need care for a range of conditions and otherwise would have to be transferred to another hospital outside the county. The most common conditions requiring Special Care Nursery care include:

Prematurity. Babies born early (less than 37 completed weeks)

Respiratory Distress Syndrome (RDS) requiring ventilation

Sepsis or infection

Hypoglycemia

Maternal chorioamnionitis

The Special Care Nursery will apply for Level II Special Care Nursery designation by the Texas Department of State Health Services (TDSHS), which occurs after six months of operation. As a nursery applying as a Level II Special Care Nursery designation, the unit will provide: on-site and available physicians and nurse practitioners for consultation with physicians and Labor & Delivery team members, and care and emergency intervention to address babies' complex conditions and on-going medical needs.