Former WHS basketball standout living her dream

Ravin Simmons is a believer that it takes sacrifices to achieve one’s goal.

She saw that first-hand as a student at Waxahachie High School. In 2006, she helped the Lady Indians basketball team win the UIL Class 4A state championship.

And now she’s seeing it again in her new career.

Simmons, who graduated from WHS in 2008 and was a four-time all-district basketball player, is living her dream as she is halfway through her first year as a firefighter for the Mesquite Fire Department.

But despite having her eyes set on this career when she was a child, it took some time before it happened.

“It had been a dream of mine since my early memories,” Simmons said. “But I never thought the time was right.”

After graduating from high school, where she also ran track, played volleyball and graduated in the top 20 percent of her class, Simmons attended Jacksonville Baptist College and later graduated from Troy State University.

She then joined the United States Army, where she worked in air defense. During her eight-year stay in the Army, Simmons was deployed twice – once to the United Air Emirates in the Middle East and once to Jordan. By the time she left the Army, she had reached the rank of sergeant.

“Before I joined the Army, I had just been living my life as it came,” Simmons said. “I had always had the drive for a meaningful purpose. I had originally wanted to be a firefighter, but the Army came calling. That guided me to become who I am. It’s provided me with discipline and the drive to help others.”

Even after the Army, the timing still wasn’t just right to join a fire department. After Simmons left the Army, she had two children.

“I know the commitment that takes,” Simmons said. “You have to balance everything with kids. And I couldn’t comprehend being away from my kids.”

But last year, a job at the Mesquite Fire Department opened up. Simmons, knowing that age can be an obstacle in the fire service, decided to take a chance.

The process began on Feb. 20 of last year, and her first official day was Aug. 16.

“It’s been an incredible experience,” Simmons said. “There are no words to express what it’s like to be a firefighter.”

It means even more, knowing the opportunity almost passed her by.

“I’m definitely one of the later individuals,” Simmons said, adding that she was 31 when the joined the department.

In Mesquite, the oldest someone can be to become a firefighter is 35, unless special waivers are obtained.

“But age is still just a number,” Simmons said.

She reminds her crew members of that when she competes with, and keeps up with, other firefighters who are often as young as 23.

Simmons, who also runs in marathons, said there are many physical fitness requirements that come with being a firefighter, and she is held to the same standard as the men are, which she appreciates.

“That keeps everyone on a level playing field,” Simmons said. “That helps me be my best.”

She said that’s good for her and for other women who want to be firefighters, too.

“I want to show other females, ‘If she can, I can,’” Simmons said.

Besides the physical challenges, the job also brings emotional challenges.

“It’s tough being away from my kids,” Simmons said. “We work 24 hours on, 48 hours off. So those 24 hours away tug on your heart strings. But those 48 hours, they get the best of me, so it’s a balance.”

In the end, Simmons said, it’s worth it so she can do what she always wanted to do.

“I didn’t have a personal situation where firefighters rescued me, but I would always see them in the community making a great name for themselves,” Simmons said. “I knew without a doubt I was going to do everything in my realm to help people. I’ve always wanted to help people. And you can build relationships by being a firefighter.”