Area briefs: Water meter replacement program begins

Daily Light Report

The city of Waxahachie began a water meter replacement project to install residential and commercial water meters with an automatic (smart) meter reading system Tuesday.

Water meters are used to measure the amount of water delivered to our customers. Replacing old water meters with new smart meters will ensure the city can accurately track water usage while reducing maintenance work, the city stated.

Meter installation will be completed by zone and is expected to be finished by late 2022. For more information, visit waxahachie.com/depar.../utilities/smartmeter.php.

Coffee Talks returns

Join Red Oak ISD Superintendent Brenda Sanford to discuss all things ROISD.

Residents can join Zoom anytime and ask questions, get updates and share about Hawk Nation.

The next Coffee Talks will take place from 8-9 a.m. Feb. 24, followed by 7:30-8:30 a.m. March 10 and 8-9 a.m. March 24.

Zoom Link for Coffee Talk - https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5389634479...

Meeting ID: 538 963 4479

Passcode: ROHawks

STEAM Expo

Because of last week’s winter weather, WISD postponed its STEAM Expo.

The STEAM Expo will be rescheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at Waxahachie High School.

This elaborate, free event will include interactive STEAM exhibits, K-12 contests, the district science fair, hands-on STEAM challenges, make-and-take opportunities, real heart dissections, TECH Trucks, WHS CTE Passport, demonstrations, food trucks and more.

Hazard Mitigation Plan

The city of Red Oak and Ellis County are in the process of updating their Hazard Mitigation Plan (HMP).

The HMP identifies natural hazards and vulnerabilities, assesses risks, and identifies mitigation initiatives to reduce or eliminate future losses resulting from those hazards.

The city wants the community to participate in this process by taking this five-minute survey. All the information collected from this survey will be anonymous.

Go to https://forms.office.com/r/8uvTF6RR63.

Forreston Cemetery Association meeting

The Forreston Cemetery Association will hold its annual board meeting at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Forreston Baptist Church located at 405 Pecan St.