Trash rate to increase slightly in April

Residents will see a slight increase in their trash rates later this year.

Monday the Waxahachie City Council approved a consumer price index (CPI) adjustment for its solid waste collection services.

The rate will increase by 4.77 percent, effective April 1. The increase will take the residential base rate for trash and recycle combined from $5.17 per month to $5.42 per month, including the franchise fee.

The city’s contract with Waste Connections allows for annual adjustments based on the changes in CPI.

Bradley Wainscott, district manager for Waste Connections, said in a letter to the city the industry cost increases have led to the need to increase the rate.

Car show

The council approved an event application for the Sweethearts and Orphans Car Show, which is set for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 5, providing a new location is agreed upon.

Organizers had asked for the car show to take place at the Courthouse Square, but that would have required the closing of portions of Franklin and College streets.

Council members were concerned about closing those streets since there are already closures in the area due to the ongoing construction of the City Hall Annex on S. Rogers Street.

A new location is expected to be announced in the coming days.

Infrastructure

The council also approved professional service agreements with two firms for upcoming infrastructure projects.

An agreement with Gresham Smith was approved for the design and engineering of upgraded water lines on Oldham Street and E. Ross Street and sewer lines on S. Rogers and the alley, and Bauder Street.

Officials said there have been several breaks in the lines in recent years.

Oldham will receive 500 linear feet of a water line with a new water main from Kauffman Street to Williams Street. Approximately 2,600 linear feet of an old water main will be replaced on E. Ross.

The total cost of the project is expected to be $165,210.

The council also approved a professional services agreement with Teague Nall and Perkins for the design and engineering of an upgraded water main on Bryon Street in the amount of $94,565.

Approximately 2,300 linear feet of 8-inch PVC water line will be replaced from W. Marvin Avenue to Sycamore Street.

Other items

The council also approved a variance request for a mixed beverage restaurant permit for La Nortenita Grill, 1102 Ferris Ave.

It OK’d a specific use permit (SUP) for YaYa’s Yuniversity, a child daycare center at 323 Kirksey St.