Residents, council concerned over power outages

It was cold last week in Waxahachie, and the Rupp family could have used some electricity.

But like many across the city, the power was out during the peak of the winter storm Thursday and into Friday.

At Deb Rupp’s home, the power was out for 26 straight hours.

“I grew up in Missouri, so I’m used to the snow and ice,” Rupp said. “Before we moved we had total ice storms, and still the outages were minimal. So this was frustrating.”

Monday, the Waxahachie City Council discussed the power outages, which impacted approximately 700 customers in various parts of the city including Garden Valley and Indian Hills, according to Oncor.

“We incurred some relatively cold temperatures, and there were certain parts of the community that were without power for a period of time,” City Manager Michael Scott said.

Councilwoman Melissa Olson asked what the city can do to be proactive in keeping this from happening again.

Scott said it starts with communication with Oncor.

“We don’t run the utility, and it’s a private corporation,” Scott said. “However, we’re partners with them and work closely with Oncor, Atmos or any of our franchise utilities to let them know where we have needs. I’ve already communicated with our local representative to let them know we need to have a follow-up conversation to make sure this doesn’t continue.”

Olson also asked if the city’s development is a factor.

“There’s been a lot of speculation as far as whether or not it’s due to all the development that we have,” Olson said. “Are we overloading the system, and that’s why it keeps occurring, or do we know why it keeps happening?”

Scott said in this case, equipment failure was a factor.

“Whether that was due to the cold or overloading, I couldn’t speak to that,” Scott said. “That will be part of that follow-up conversation.”

Mayor Doug Barnes said he believes Oncor officials will provide a presentation to the city to discuss why the outage occurred, the projected electricity load in various parts of the city, and how to prepare for that load. Barnes said there are a lot of factors involved in providing power.

“All that has to be coordinated through and with a lot of discussion while they’re out there on the job,” he said.

Councilman Travis Smith asked if the city has discussions about electricity load for each development that comes in.

Scott said the city communicates with Oncor when a large development is coming in.

“Electricity and water is part of that conversation,” Scott said. “But usually residential development there’s adequate … they’re already programmed for it.”

Scott also said the city communicates with Oncor about things such as the installation of street lights.

“They know what’s coming down the pipe,” Scott said. “And if they had concerns about capacity, we know they would say the word.”

Mayor Pro Tem Billie Wallace said the council is taking the issue seriously. She said a local Oncor representative has expressed interest in improving communication with the community as well.

“I know there are some concerns about is there enough power for the developments that we’re getting,” Wallace said. “That’s a legitimate concern. So some of those questions hopefully we’ll be getting answered soon.”

A meeting date with Oncor has not been announced.