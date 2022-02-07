Man shot, robbed during Facebook Marketplace meetup in Waxahachie, police say

Daily Light Report

The Waxahachie Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery, which occurred Saturday in the 1800 block of Longbranch Road.

Around 9:51 p.m. Waxahachie Police received a 911 call stating a male had just been shot in the 1800 block of Longbranch Road. Upon arrival, officers located the victim who had been shot in the back while sitting in his vehicle. Life saving measures were started by Waxahachie Fire Department and AMR Ambulance Service. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for the injury. Police say he has been released and is recovering.

The initial investigation reveals that the victim and his son were coming to buy a vehicle from a person they met through Facebook Marketplace. When they arrived at the meeting point, the seller pulled a gun and robbed them of the money they brought to purchase the vehicle. As the suspect was leaving the scene he fired several times into the vehicle, striking the driver.

Information is still being obtained and the investigation is still ongoing. At this time, the suspect is still at large. Detectives and crime scene investigators have processed the scene and collected multiple items of evidence.

The suspect is described as either a White or Hispanic male with brown hair and a beard. The suspect was driving a sliver car that has smaller square headlights.

The investigation is active and anyone with information, videos or photos is asked to contact Detective Elizabeth Glidewell of the Waxahachie Police Department at 469-309-4400.