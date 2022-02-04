Storm leaves slick roads, but power outages few

Old Man Winter pulled his punches a little bit in Ellis County late Wednesday and into Thursday, leaving behind a slick coating of ice on roadways and single-digit wind chills but sparing the county from the disastrous effects of last February’s storm.

All told, most locations in Ellis County received no more than an inch of total frozen stuff from the latest arctic blast, which included up to a quarter-inch of freezing rain and a half-inch of sleet. Accumulations were much greater to the north and west of the Metroplex.

Any amount of ice, though, can make roads dangerous, and law enforcement was busy throughout the county working traffic hazards.

Midlothian assistant police chief Scott Brown reported responses to 21 weather-related vehicle calls on the city’s roadways Thursday evening as traffic picked up once the precipitation stopped falling. Earlier, the department had four motorist assist calls and three traffic hazard calls between 6 a.m. and about 5 p.m. on Thursday.

All schools in Ellis County canceled classes and extracurricular activities for Thursday and Friday, with some sports events rescheduled for Saturday. Texas State Technical College‘s campus in Red Oak also called off classes for both days. Southwestern Assemblies of God University rescheduled Thursday's home basketball games.

Most governmental offices were also closed both days, although critical public safety services remained open and available.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 17 counties in North and Central Texas, including Ellis County.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which oversees the Texas grid, reiterated throughout the storm that the grid was strong and able to meet the demand unlike last year, when numerous power plant outages resulted in days of blackouts. The biggest test came on Friday morning, when ERCOT was projecting a peak power consumption of 73.5 gigawatts.

While supply of electricity was plentiful, a few localized power outages were reported in Ellis County due to ice-coated overhead lines and tree branches. Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC said Wednesday it had pre-positioned numerous crews and has secured mutual assistance resources from 10 states to handle expected outages.

As of Friday morning, Oncor was reporting only two areas left in Ellis County without power, in Red Oak east of Interstate 35E and along FM 878 west of Palmer. Each of those areas is comprised of fewer than 50 customers.

The Arctic blast arrived right on schedule Wednesday, dropping temperatures from the mid-50s at sunrise to below freezing after sunset and with wind chills in single digits.

Most areas in the county also received about an inch of rain on Wednesday, which was helpful but not enough to break increasing drought conditions. The rain, which started in the afternoon, began to freeze after dark and by Thursday morning, a thin glaze of ice coated everything, including trees, windshields and roadways.

The light freezing rain changed over to mostly sleet with some snowflakes by midday Thursday and finally pushed out of the area by evening, not even leaving enough behind to make a snowball, much less build a snowman.

High temperatures will peek back above freezing this weekend, but morning lows will remain in the teens through Sunday, which could create the danger of melted ice refreezing into “black ice.”

A steady warmup is expected, with highs returning to the 50s by Tuesday. The rest of the week marks a return to near-normal temperatures for early February.