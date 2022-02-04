Police seek suspect in 2021 fatal hit and run

The Waxahachie Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect of a fatal hit-and-run that occurred last year.

According to police a male was walking his bicycle on the southbound shoulder of N. US Highway 77 on June 14, 2021, when a vehicle struck him from behind.

The man, later identified as Andrew Dubois, died at the scene.

Police said the driver of the truck left the scene.

Police believe the truck involved in the crash is a 2010 Dodge pickup, model 1500, 2500 or 3500, and possibly white.

Lt. Chris Dickinson of the Waxahachie Police Department said it’s possible the darkness led to the truck hitting the pedestrian.

Dickinson said the police department has received very few leads in the case. But he said the truck likely would have been missing both headlight compartments and possibly received front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Austin Starkey at 469-309-4400. The case number is P210615-1726.