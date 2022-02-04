Ellis Christian Women’s Job Corps celebrates new facility

The Ellis Christian Women’s Job Corps recently celebrated the opening of a new facility to better serve those in need.

The nonprofit moved from its previous building, located on US 287 between Midlothian and Waxahachie, to its new facility, 100 Chambers Circle, Suite 1008, in Waxahachie. It hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Jan. 21.

The Ellis Christian Women’s Job Corps has been serving the county since 2006. It provides women with life and employment skills and helps them build their self worth through training in a semester-long course.

The 12-week course began Jan. 25 and concludes with a graduation ceremony April 21.

Throughout the course women can learn a variety of skills, including Microsoft products (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), money management, verbal and written skills, resume writing and interviewing, and soft skills such as team building, being a good employee and dealing with conflict in the workplace.

Students also participate in a Bible study, and they learn about setting boundaries and other life skills.

Lauri Henderson, executive director, said previously that the organization was originally focused on people in poverty, but it has since provided services for all women who may be lacking the skills. She said the women’s backgrounds vary. She said some are recently divorced, are looking for a better job to support their family or have a spouse who recently died. She said some clients have a college degree, while others never graduated high school. She said some are emotionally broken and simply need spiritual help.

For more information go to elliscwjc.life.