Area briefs: Comprehensive plan meeting set for Tuesday

Daily Light Report

The city of Waxahachie will host a community meeting for the city’s Comprehensive Plan from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 401 S. Rogers St.

During this meeting, city leaders will update the community on the plan’s update progress. A summary of community feedback used to guide future development in the city will be discussed, along with growth scenarios. Residents are encouraged to provide input.

For more information, visit waxahachieplan.com.

Valentine's Day photo contest

Valentine’s Day is coming and the city of Waxahachie wants to share its #HachieHeart.

The city is giving away a gift basket with special items from downtown businesses. Residents are encouraged to post a photo of themselves or loved ones with the Love Lock Fence downtown near College and Jefferson or one of the Hachie Hearts around town, and use the #HachieHeart to be entered to win.

Make sure your post is public. Winner will be selected on Feb. 14.

For an interactive map of the Hachie Heart locations go to https://bit.ly/3HkL4WA.

Culture Club fundraiser

The Waxahachie Global High Culture Club will host a fundraiser from 5-9 p.m. Feb. 25 in the school’s cafeteria. Money raised will go toward the club’s trip to Spain.

There will be food, traditional dances, music and a silent auction. Tickets are $5.

For more information contact Mrs. Hoffman at jhoffman@wisd.org or Mrs. Richards at lrichards@wisd.org.

Connecting the Dots Expo

The Connecting the Dots Expo will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 2 at Waxahachie Global High School.

Experts will be on hand to provide information about community and educational resources for youth and adolescents through breakout sessions. There will be various exhibitors on hand as well.

Participants are encouraged to bring a canned good to donate to the North Texas Food Bank.

Derrick Days returns

One of the area’s premier annual heritage festivals is back on schedule.

Derrick Days will be held in the downtown Corsicana area April 30. Activities will begin earlier in the week.

The Hot Dog Lunch, Carnival, Car Show, Wine Stroll, Street Dance and bands are all things that are known and loved about Derrick Days.

“Saturday festival activities are always the best. We strive for bigger and better every year and we are going to blow it out this year,” said Carey Dean, president of the Derrick Days Executive Committee.

There are already many vendors registered, and there are limited spots still available.

To register as a vendor or for information and history go to derrickdays.com.