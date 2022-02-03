Ennis man dies in rollover crash on US 287

An Ennis man died Wednesday following a rollover crash that occurred on the US 287 bypass in Waxahachie.

According to Waxahachie police, emergency crews were dispatched to the 3200 block of W. US 287 bypass after receiving a call of a major crash around 3:30 p.m.

Several callers reported that a lifted F-250 truck was traveling south on US 287 when it hydroplaned and lost control. The truck veered into the center median, where it began to roll over multiple times, witnesses told police. The driver and only occupant of the truck, later identified as 47-year-old Jesus Gonzalez Sr., was ejected.

Police said first responders attempted to provide medical treatment, but he was nonresponsive. Gonzalez’ truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Police said that just before the crash moderate rain had begun covering the roads in the city.

Some of the residents who witnessed the crash described the scene on social media, stating that drivers stopped to help until first responders arrived. Two women covered Gonzalez in blankets, one resident stated.

Northbound US 287 was shut down while authorities conducted an investigation. It was reopened around 4:35 p.m.