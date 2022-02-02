Winter weather: Ellis County school districts cancel classes Thursday and Friday

In light of the winter weather that is expected to hit North Texas on Wednesday afternoon Midlothian ISD and Waxahachie ISD announced they will be closed Thursday and Friday.

All extracurricular activities will also be cancelled or postponed.

“We continue to monitor the weather for this weekend, and are cautiously optimistic that we will be able to hold our STEAM Expo event on Saturday, Feb. 5,” WISD stated. “We will provide more information about that event by Friday afternoon.”

Other closures

Red Oak ISD - Classes and extracurricular activities are closed Thursday and Friday

Ennis ISD - Classes and extracurricular activities are closed Thursday and Friday

Palmer ISD - Classes and extracurricular activities are closed Thursday and Friday

Ferris ISD - Classes and extracurricular activities are closed Thursday and Friday