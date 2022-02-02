Waxahachie's water, sewer capacity can handle growth, city manager says

Michael Scott knows the growth is coming to Waxahachie.

The city manager also knows people question whether the city’s water and wastewater capacity can handle that growth.

Scott’s message during last week’s town hall meeting: We’re on it.

During the town hall in which Scott and several city staff members updated the community on various projects, Scott touched on the projected growth and the capacity of the city’s water and wastewater systems.

According to city projections Waxahachie’s population is expected to grow from its current level of just under 43,000 to approximately 61,000 by 2030 and possibly 147,000 by 2050.

Scott said the city is not in danger of running out of water and credits the city’s previous leaders for planning for its water needs.

The city has two water plants – the Waxahachie Water Treatment Plant on Howard Road in the southern part of the city, which produces 18.7 million gallons per day (MGD) of water, and the Robert W. Sokoll Water Treatment Plant in the north part of the city, which produces 10 MGD. Scott said the Sokoll plant has the capacity to produce 80 MGD.

“So there’s plenty of water,” Scott said. “We’re also blessed to have multiple sources of water.”

Scott said the Howard Road plant gets its water from Lake Bardwell. He said the city owns 45 percent of the water rights from that lake. The city pumps the water from Bardwell to Lake Waxahachie and into the Howard Road plant.

The Sokoll plant gets its water from the Trinity Regional line. That is surface water that comes from east Texas and is treated at the Sokoll plant.

He said the city also has an Integrated Pipeline Project (IPL) line south of town, also a Tarrant Regional line, that could be tapped into if needed.

“We’re pretty blessed from the standpoint of water availability, capacity and redundancy,” Scott said.

Scott said the city’s current water utilization between the two plants is 13.5 MGD.

“That’s plenty of available water,” Scott said, adding that that’s enough to serve between 10,000 and 12,000 additional living units.

Scott said the city’s plan is to expand the capacity in 2029.

“But really we have options on what we’re going to do, whether we’re going to expand the Socoll plant, based on where the growth is, or the Howard Road plant depending on if we have growth in the south,” Scott said.

As far as the sewer service the city has an 8 MGD plant on Howard Road. Scott said it’s going through an upgrade that will allow it to serve 9,000 more units.

“We’re not going to run out of sewer capacity tomorrow,” Scott said. “But we’re watching it because certainly that’s going to be a factor as we move forward.”

Scott said the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) requires that a city engineer expansion plans for a new plant when it reaches 75 percent capacity. He said Waxahachie is at 59 percent. He said in the 2027-28 fiscal year the city will begin engineering with the assumption it will be close to 90 percent by 2029.

“Our eyes aren’t off the ball,” Scott said. “We’re watching those capacities, and we’re not going to run out of sewer or water capacities.”