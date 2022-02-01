Waxahachie students awarded at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

Daily Light Report

Two local students recently brought home top honors from the 2022 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

Gage Creasy Creamer, a 4-H member from Waxahachie, captured Polled Hereford Champion Spring Yearling Heifer with 6MC Rockin 561 Melissa 031 at the stock show and rodeo Jan. 22. The 2022 Show is hosting junior exhibitors from across Texas competing for awards and more than $4,280 in Polled Hereford Heifer premiums.

Kyal Browne, also a 4-H member from Waxahachie, captured Other Recorded Reserve Champion Heifer Calf with TBK Premier Girl on Jan. 24. The 2022 Show is hosting junior exhibitors from across Texas competing for awards and more than $2,050 in Other Recorded Heifer premiums.

With 4-H and FFA members from 239 of Texas’ 254 counties competing in livestock shows, judging contests and other competitions, the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo takes pride in providing learning opportunities in agriculture and livestock production, stock show officials said. Their experiences not only enlighten them on the importance of stewardship and helping feed the world, they help provide the means to attend college and enter exciting career paths.

“Of everything we do, opening the minds of these amazing youth to the important role livestock production serves for the benefit of society is probably at the top of the list,” said Stock Show President and General Manager Bradford S. Barnes. “With each passing Stock Show, I’m more convinced that the future is in good hands, especially when it comes to instilling character in our youth and the role they’ll serve in securing our nation’s food supply.”