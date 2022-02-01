City leaders provide project updates at town hall meeting

Waxahachie City Manager Michael Scott on Thursday presented an update on the city’s growth and several ongoing and upcoming projects during a town hall meeting at the Waxahachie Civic Center.

Scott began by providing growth statistics in the city, saying the city’s population as of Jan. 1 was 42,927. The growth rate for 2021 was 4.4 percent, and over the last 10 years the population has grown from 30,680, a 39-percent increase.

He said projections indicate the city’s population could reach 61,000 by 2030 and more than 147,000 by 2050.

“The northeast quadrant was where the highest growth was,” Scott said. “Now you see that it’s everywhere.”

In addition Scott said the city’s sales tax revenue has increased by 9.8 percent in the last 10 years, which he said has helped fund infrastructure repairs and other quality of life and city service enhancements.

“That number has allowed us to do some things to improve quality of life that for a long time we weren’t able to afford,” Scott said. “Now we’re able to improve parks, do complete corridor reinvestments and make some significant improvements to the city.”

Scott also provided an update on several key projects, including the new City Hall Annex. The 40,000-square-foot facility is expected to house the development services employees. It will include 6,000 square feet of retail, public restrooms, additional parking and a police site. The Chamber of Commerce is also expected to be located at the annex.

Scott said the annex will also free up space at the existing city hall.

He said the project should be complete by December.

Scott said the city is also moving forward with several infrastructure projects.

North Rogers Street, North College Street and Oak Creek Drive are getting resurfaced. Graham Street, Chiles Street and Monticello Drive are getting redone. The design for the University Avenue project will take place this year.

He said in all 5,450 feet of corridor roads will receive rehabilitation, and 11,200 feet of sidewalks will be added or replaced.

Scott said the city will add 22,500 feet of new sewer lines, 17,310 feet of new water lines.

Scott said the city is also planning to spend $1.5 million in park improvements this year. That includes $50,000 on the Lions Park master plan and moving forward with the Lake Waxahachie Parks master plan.

The Lake Waxahachie Parks master plan will improve Boat Dock, Jetty and Spring parks along the north side of Lake Waxahachie.

Plans call for Boat Dock Park to have new boat ramps, a beach area, protected swimming area, boardwalk and pavilion.

Jetty Park will include picnic areas and piers.

Spring Park will provide a spot for non-motorized watercraft and will also include fishing habitats, piers, a new playground and new pavilion.

Other park projects include improvements to Lee Penn Park, such as a new pool and upgrades to the Wags-A-Hachie Dog Park, such as a new parking lot, new agility equipment, new fencing, ADA sidewalk connections, new picnic shelters and an art mural.

There will also be improvements to the sports complex. Those include three new softball infields, renovating the running track, wireless scoreboard control panels, new fencing, field location maps, pet waste stations and mile markers, and a lightning detection system.

After Scott’s presentation he and staff members answered questions from the audience. Some of those questions are below:

How many (apartments) are we going to have in the city before it’s enough?

Shon Brooks, executive director of development services, said apartments are needed to support the workforce in a community.

He noted a recent comprehensive plan meeting when someone asked how many people in the room had ever lived in an apartment. Brooks said nearly everyone raised their hand.

“There is a traditional need for apartments,” Brooks said. “When is enough enough? The question is partially subjective, but there is also a supply and demand for that.”

What is the status on the new annex building being named after Chuck Beatty?

Scott said the name of choice by the City Council was the City Hall Annex.

“At this time any renaming for an individual is not moving forward,” Scott said.

Is the city looking to get stores to build on US 287 and I-35E to draw congestion from US 77?

Deputy City Manager Albert Lawrence said the city’s economic development department meets with potential developers to show them the various sites in the city.

“We try to promote those areas that are away from 77,” Lawrence said. “Unfortunately … those site locators, they don’t even want to hear it. They see 77 and all those people coming up and down, and they want to be in the middle of that.”

Scott said the city has helped with the congestion on US 77 north of US 287 by adding back roads for cross access in the retail areas.

“It limits the connection points to 77, which really does help facilitate traffic movement north of town,” Scott said. “So it was a lesson learned south of 287, but I think we’re doing a lot of things correct as you move north of 287.”