New fire station expected to be open by mid-2023

The Waxahachie Fire Department is progressing with plans for a fourth fire station.

During last week’s town hall meeting in which city leaders addressed a variety of projects, Fire Chief Ricky Boyd updated the audience on the new station, which is set to be located at the intersection of Interstate 35E and Brookside Road on the west side of the city.

Boyd said the design for the station is nearly complete and that bids for the project will be sent out soon. City Manager Michael Scott said the facility should be open by the middle of 2023.

The city has been eyeing a new fire station for years, and the city purchased the land in May of 2021. Boyd said as the city’s population continues to grow, so does the need for a new station.

Boyd said the call volume in Waxahachie has increased by 54 percent in the last 10 years. Last year the department responded to 5,300 calls, Boyd said.

Boyd said the department’s response time has grown by 36 percent over the last 10 years, and a new station will help reduce that.

“The quicker you get there the bigger difference you can make in people’s lives,” Boyd said. “So the only way to address response times is to put in more fire stations and more fire apparatus.”

Boyd pointed to the location of the city’s population growth.

“Not only are we growing … with all the additions that are coming into town they’re all away from the city’s core,” he said. “And all the stations are in the city’s core. So we have to spread out more so we can get to the calls quicker.”

Boyd said not only is the call volume increasing but so are the simultaneous calls.

“It’s not unusual for all three of our stations to be empty as we’re on various calls or on a particular fire,” Boyd said.

Scott credited the forward thinking to ensure the station is operational as soon as it’s complete.

“Rather than go out and say we need to hire 12 new firefighters to be located here we’ve added three firefighters the last four years,” Scott said. “We’ve trained them so we have a trained force to move into the new station.”