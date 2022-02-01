County provides guidelines for voter registration cards

Daily Light Report

The Ellis County Elections Department has mailed the new voter registration certificates to all active Ellis County registered voters. The certificates will be valid from Jan. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2023.

Once received, look over your personal information and the districts assigned to your residence address. If you find that you must make corrections, you may do so in one of the following ways:

*Make changes on the back of your voter card, sign and mail back to the voter registrar. A new certificate will be mailed to you. Call the elections office within 30 days if you have not received an updated certificate.

*If you have changed your name, moved or changed apartments within the same county in which you are currently registered, go to https://txapps.texas.gov/tolapp/sos/SOSACManager to change your name or address online.

*If you are new to Ellis County and need to register to vote, go to http://co.ellis.tx.us/DocumentCenter/View/5807 for a voter registration application.

*If you have moved outside of Ellis County, you must re-register in your new county by completing a voter registration application. Go to https://webservices.sos.state.tx.us/vrapp/index.asp. Mail your completed application to your new local county voter registrar.

*When you apply for or change your Texas driver’s license in-person or online at DPS, you can also change your voter information.

Voters who are placed on the “suspense list” are subject to having their voter registration cancelled if their records are not updated within two federal general elections. Suspense voters will not receive a new voter registration card until their information is updated to an active status.

If you have not received a 2022 Voter Registration Certificate, call 972-825-5195 ext. 2.

REMINDER: Keep your certificate, which states your precinct number and the districts you are eligible to vote on. You do not need to have your voter registration card in order to vote in person. However, you will need to have an acceptable form of photo identification or supporting documentation. For more information go to http://www.votetexas.gov/register-to-vote/need-id.html. You can vote at any vote center polling location within Ellis County during the early voting period or on Election Day.

“Return Service Requested” is listed for the postal service when certificate is undeliverable. Only return the certificate to the Elections Department for the following reasons: If voter no longer resides at the listed residence address, or if you have a name/address correction, then sign the back of the card and include any changes. Instructions are listed on the back of the certificate.