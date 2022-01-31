Ellis County braces for Arctic blast

A strong Arctic cold front was poised to plunge deep into the Lone Star State midweek, making Texans who withstood the historic deep freeze of just under a year ago understandably nervous.

However, forecasters say the disastrous subzero temperatures that befell the state last February won’t be seen this time, and officials with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas say the state’s power grid is prepared.

The cold front is expected to arrive on Wednesday, dropping temperatures quickly. Wednesday will begin with rain and temperatures in the 50s, but the mercury will sink throughout the day once the front arrives.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth on Sunday said forecast temperatures were trending colder with a good chance of accumulation. The greatest concern for travel impacts will be Wednesday night through early Friday, the NWS said.

“Getting cold temperatures is looking like a pretty safe bet at this point,” Jason Godwin, a meteorologist with the Weather Service’s Dallas-Fort Worth office, told the Dallas Morning News. “... There’s going to be precipitation ... so people should certainly start preparing for that possibility.”

ERCOT, the group that manages the Texas power grid, says it is erring on the side of caution and will have more power ready than is needed for the current forecast. ERCOT says it has completed inspections of 324 electric generation units and transmission facilities, and all but three fully passed inspection for winterization regulations.

Widespread power cuts last February as a result of high demand and outages at generating stations caused by the cold resulted in a shakeup of the ERCOT board of directors and management, and calls for the grid to be better winterized.

In Ellis County, a wintry mix is possible after midnight on Wednesday and lasting through Thursday, but it was unclear how far south the frozen precipitation would advance or what impact on travel it would have. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent on Thursday, with wind chill temperatures in the single digits.

The precipitation ends on Thursday, but overnight temperatures will plunge into the upper teens on Friday and Saturday mornings, which is cold enough to freeze and burst exposed water lines. Residents are urged to take precautions to protect pipes and outdoor faucets as well as protect animals and sensitive outdoor plants.

Residents were scrambling to prepare in advance of the Arctic blast. One iconic image from last year’s storm was that of dozens of customers lining up to fill propane bottles in minus-2-degree weather at Pearman Oil & LP Gas in Waxahachie. This time, Pearman has plenty of supply of propane. “We’re in good shape,” a Pearman representative said Monday.

This latest cold snap is not expected to stick around nearly as long as last year’s. High temperatures are forecast to return to the 50s by Monday.