Area briefs: Voter registration deadline is Monday

Daily Light Report

The last day to register to vote in the upcoming Republican and Democratic Joint Primary Election is Monday.

You can obtain an application from the County Voter Registrar's office (204 E. Jefferson Street, Waxahachie, TX 75165), the Secretary of State's Office, libraries, many post offices or high schools.

The application must be received in the County Voter Registrar's office or postmarked 30 days before an election in order for you to be eligible to vote in that election. You will receive a voter registration certificate in the mail after the County Voter Registrar has processed your voter registration application. Upon receipt of the voter registration certificate, sign it, fold it and keep it for your precinct and district information. However, it is now not required at the polls when you vote

For more information on registering to vote go to https://tinyurl.com/r6j4dvcc.

Applicator trainings

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension will host private applicator trainings Feb. 14 and March 8 in the Ellis County Extension Office in the Ellis County Sub Courthouse in Waxahachie.

Registration begins at 8:15 a.m., and the training begins at 8:30 a.m. and concludes at 1 p.m. Cost is $60.

While it is not necessary, it is encouraged to pick up training manuals before class. The office hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. RSVP is requested by calling 972-825-5175.

The test must be taken at an approved Texas Department of Agriculture Testing Site. More information and directions will be provided at the training.

For further information, contact Mark Arnold, County Extension Agent-Agriculture/Natural Resources, 701 South I-35E, Waxahachie, or call 972-825-5175 or email wmarnold@ag.tamu.edu.

Political education event

Freestone County Retired Teachers Association will be hosting its third annual Chili Supper and Legislative Forum on Feb. 10.

It will be held in the Fairfield High School cafeteria, 631 Oak St. in Fairfield, with chili being served at 5 p.m. followed by the forum at 5:30 p.m.

“We invited every candidate on the Freestone County Primary Ballot of both political parties,” the organization said. “We have 22 confirmed federal, state and local candidates attending our event. Due to Texas redistricting many of our voting districts have changed. This is an opportunity to hear from and put a face with a name on your Primary ballot.”

Nothing political can be brought on the campus.

Park in the lot adjacent to the tennis courts, enter campus up the stairs through the double glass doors at the back southwest corner of the building. We should have our Freestone County Retired Teachers banner up. Follow the sidewalk inside the courtyard to the cafeteria.

For more information email Alicia Smith at als75840@yahoo.com or call 903-388-0950.

Candidates Speaking Order

U.S. Representative, District 6 – James Buford

U.S. Representative, District 17 –Paulette Carson, Pete Sessions, Jason “Stormchaser” Nelson

Comptroller of Public Accounts-Janet T. Dudding

Commissioner of the General Land Office-Rufus Lopez

Commissioner of Agriculture- Ed Ireson

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5 – Scott Walker

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6-Jesse F. McClure, 111

State Representative, District 13 – Dennis Wilson, Angeila Orr , Cedric Davis, Sr.

District Judge, 87th Judicial District- Stanley Sokolowski, Amy Thomas Ward, Dan Scarbrough, Brian Walsh

County Treasurer- Jeannie Keeney, Tammy Harris

County Commissioner, Precinct 4 – Adam Minze

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2- Kristina Capp Flannery, Kasey Pickett Allen, Tammy Ramsey