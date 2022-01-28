Ellis County Homeless Coalition offers warm greeting for those in need

As Patty entered the gymnasium of First Baptist Church Waxahachie on Thursday she really just intended to get a free haircut.

But as she walked past tables full of free clothes and other necessary items, she couldn’t help but stop and rummage through them.

“I don’t want to take stuff in case someone else needs them,” said Patty, an Ellis County resident.

But the items are there for people in need, and for Patty it’s been a rough 18 months.

A perfect storm of COVID-19, a job resignation, a new job that didn’t come through and multiple tooth infections that led to more serious infections has sent Patty on a downward slide physically, financially and emotionally.

“I turn 60 next month, and everything I’ve worked for is almost gone,” Patty said, fighting through the tears. “I’ve always been a go-getter and made money with no problem, but now what am I able to do?”

Events like the one Thursday are designed to help people like Patty, who has a home but is facing financial challenges, and those who are homeless.

The Ellis County Homeless Coalition, with help from several of its partner ministries, hosted its fifth annual Let’s Get Warm Giveaway, which coincides with the annual Point In Time homeless count across the state.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. people could stop by and get any necessities they were lacking. Items included clothes, blankets, pillows, shoes, toiletries, etc. Purses and backpacks, stocked full of needed items, were also available.

“The women get really excited to get a purse with all the things in them,” said Rhonda Miller, president of the Ellis County Homeless Coalition.

There were more than 20 tables set up full of items donated by churches, organizations and individuals for the event. The coalition will save the items not picked up Thursday and give them throughout the year.

Tamra, her daughter and her boyfriend came to the event to pick up jackets, toiletries, socks, a blanket and soap. She said the three of them have been staying in a hotel because they couldn’t afford the rent at their apartment.

“We’re on the verge of being homeless,” Tamra said. “But the people we’ve talked to have been so nice and friendly and have tried to help us. God has a lot to do with this.”

Visitors could also receive a shower, and three meals were provided throughout the day.

In addition, Northgate Hair Salon provided a hair stylist to give free haircuts. A doctor was also on hand to give medical consultations.

Miller said 35 adults and 16 children were served Thursday. She said events like this are important.

“This helps the homeless to feel cared about,” Miller said. “And it shows them that we want to help.”

Representatives from various nonprofits were also on hand to provide information about their services.

Among those was K-Dawg’s Meal Packs, which is run by Waxahachie resident Kyran Alsup. Alsup says he knows first hand what it’s like to be in need. Alsup said when he was younger his father left him, his brother and his mother with nothing, forcing them to fend for themselves.

“We were never homeless. The worst it got was walking into the kitchen and seeing one can of soup and one dollar in the bank,” Alsup said. “But somehow we always had food the next day.”

Alsup said that came from the generosity of others. Today he gives back to the community through his organization. K-Dawg’s Meal Packs works with local nonprofits to collect packages of food, water and hygiene products and then distributes them to the community. He estimates the organization provides approximately 20 packs a month.

The giveaway event not only helps people that day but it also establishes a path for future assistance. Kasie Linker, a volunteer with the coalition, said it’s not uncommon for a homeless person to attend the event to get clothes but to come away with resources to help them down the road.

“We can make connections here and help them get on their own two feet,” Linker said. “If they hadn’t have shown up for this they wouldn’t have gotten those connections.”

Linker said an event like this shows how big of a problem homelessness is. While the point-in-time count numbers from Thursday won’t be official for several days Miller said the 2020 count identified 74 homeless people in Ellis County.

In addition to that, Linker said there are nearly 400 students in the school district who don’t have permanent homes.

“We think about how amazing Ellis County is, but we don’t think about this,” Linker said. “It’s hidden in plain sight.”