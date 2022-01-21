Area briefs: Crossroads festival returns

Daily Light Report

After nearly two years of shutdowns and cancellations, the city of Waxahachie has announced the details about the 2022 Crossroads of Texas Film and Music Festival.

This year’s event, which celebrates Texas-made movies and music, will take place April 28-30 at Chautauqua Auditorium, 400 S. Grand in Waxahachie.

The event is set to include music from Randall King, Jason Boland & the Stragglers, Max Stalling, and Kenny Feidler & the Cowboy Killers. Films featured include “Places in the Heart,” “Varsity Blues,” “Urban Cowboy” and “Lonesome Dove.”

Tickets are available now and space is limited. For more information visit https://bit.ly/3GC0vJW.

Tax exemption deadline nearing

The city of Waxahachie provides a tax exemption for historic properties approved by the Heritage Preservation Commission.

This exemption amounts to 25% of the city portion of assessed property taxes. The exemption must be applied for annually and completed applications are due no later than March 15.

To apply for the historic property tax exemption, go to https://bit.ly/3GJt33X.

Required auxin herbicide training

Training in and or near Bardwell area will take place at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Beakley Grain Office in Bardwell.

The second training will be 8:30 a.m. Feb. 8 at Nutrien Ag Solutions office, 377 E. FM 813, Palmer.

Coffee and tacos will be provided at both events, and cost is $10 per person.

One TDA CEU will be offered, and this training is required prior to applying Engenia, Xtendimax, or Tavium herbicides for use on dicamba tolerant crops. This training is also required prior to applying Enlist One or Enlist Duo herbicides over the top of transgenic 2,4-D tolerant crops.

For further information, contact Mark Arnold, County Extension Agent-Agriculture/Natural Resources, 701 South I-35 E, Waxahachie, or call 972-825-5175 or email wmarnold@ag.tamu.edu.