Seedball planting event a success

Daily Light Report

Seedball Planting Day at the Ellis County Rural Heritage Farm on Martin Luther King Day of Service, on Monday was a great success, organizers said.

Ginger Cole, Rural Heritage Farm board member and project director, reported that 2,000 to 3,000 seedballs containing Texas wildflower seeds were made, delivered, and/or distributed by families, individuals, and local church, school and youth organizations at the Rural Heritage Farm, located at 130 Cunningham Meadows Road in Waxahachie.

Groups that participated in the seedball making project included the Boys and Girls Club of Ellis County, Central Presbyterian Church Community Garden Project, Ellis County Master Gardeners, Indian Trail Chapter of the Master Naturalists, Pettigrew Academy, and St. Joseph Catholic School, among numerous families and individuals.

Carly Aulicky, North Texas director of outreach and stewardship for the Native Prairies Association of Texas (NPAT), and volunteers Jo Ann Collins and Evaline Woodrey from the Fort Worth Chapter of NPAT, provided interesting and informative interactive activities for visitors to learn about the importance of native prairies, pollinators, and even the bat allies.

Wendy Shappard, outdoor activity specialist and STEM instructor for the Girl Scouts of North Texas, and active member of the Indian Trail Chapter of the Master Naturalists and the Rural Heritage Farm Board, also provided a fun and engaging activity for kids to make small bird feeding stations out of Cheerios that they could place in their own backyards.

Cole announced that seeds and seedball making and planting opportunities are still available. If groups, families or individuals are interested, contact Cole for more information and the date of the next Seedball Distribution Day at the Rural Heritage Farm: ginger-ann@att.net, 214-240-8652.

The project was supported by a $500 seed grant to the farm from the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center and underwritten by Native American Seed. More information on the Ellis County Rural Heritage Farm is available at ruralheritagefarm.org.