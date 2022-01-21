City Council issues MLK proclamation, approves agreement for new road

During Tuesday’s meeting the Waxahachie City Council issued a proclamation proclaiming Jan. 17-21 as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Week.

Mayor Doug Barnes read the proclamation, which in part “calls upon the people of Waxahachie to pay tribute to the life and works of Dr. King, to participate in community service projects this week and throughout the year.”

Betty Square Coleman, president of the Waxahachie Branch NAACP 6240, accepted the proclamation on behalf of the organization. Typically the organization issues a proclamation during its MLK program, but this year’s event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, Square Coleman reflected on the importance of King’s mission.

“No matter what we should be loving to one another,” Square Coleman said. “We should be kind, we should be working together in the spirit of unity and in the bond of peace. That’s the way we get along best. And we need to respect one another as people. And for what Dr. King stood for and died for is going to go down in infamy because it had to be done. There had to be a model to bring about social justice and bring about social change.”

She noted other prominent figures in the past who pushed for social change such as Rosa Parks, Jesse Jackson and John Lewis.

“Such names as those have lived, died, fought and are still fighting today for what we call justice,” Square Coleman said. “We’re much closer today than we were yesterday, but there’s still a lot of fight left to be done.”

Jim Brunson with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Waxahachie, thanked the council for recognizing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“Dr. King dedicated his life to advancing civil rights and respect for all Americans,” Brunson said. “He was a visionary who saw a need in our society, and he worked tirelessly to meet that need.”

Brunson praised the council members for stepping up to serve the city.

“As leaders of this community you have set the example for us today to recognize the need to promote service among the citizens of Waxahachie. Through serving others we not only help those in need, but we come together as a community, building trust when there was none. Creating understanding where differences divide us. And restoring hope when all hope has been lost.”

Vista Way

The council approved an agreement with GRBK Edgewood LLC in the amount of $462,075 for a road and water line for phase one of the Dove Hollow development.

The agreement is for Vista Way, a four-lane divided road that will run from North Grove Boulevard to the north end of Dove Hollow, phase one. The road, which is part of the city’s thoroughfare plan, will also have parallel parking on both sides. The developer will pay for the entire road up front but is only responsible for half of it, so the city will reimburse the developer for its share.

The agreement also pays for a 16-inch water line that will run 3,400 linear feet along Vista, spanning the same distance as the road. The city will reimburse the developer since it’s responsible for a 12-inch line.

Townhome development

The council approved a zoning change on 4.7 acres on Broadhead Road, east of Robbie E. Howard Junior High School for a townhome development and retail development.

The rezoning takes the land’s zoning from future development to Planned Development-General Retail.

The project is expected to include 21 townhomes, with 12 of them being three-story units and nine of them being two-story units. The townhomes are expected to be located in the back of the property, and a one-acre pad site is included for future retail on the front of the property.

Open space is also part of the project, which will also have a connection to the hike and bike trail adjacent to the school.