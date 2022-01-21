Ellis AgriLife announces auxin training

Staff report

The Ellis County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office has announced upcoming training sessions for the application of auxin herbicides.

Training in and or near the Bardwell area will be Jan. 28 at 8:30 a.m. at the Beakley Grain Office in Bardwell. The second training session will be held on Feb. 8 at the Nutrien Ag Solutions office, 377 E. FM 813 in Palmer.

Coffee and tacos will be provided at both training sessions, and cost is $10 per person. One Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education unit (CEU) will be offered.

This training is required prior to applying Engenia, Xtendimax, or Tavium herbicides for use on dicamba-tolerant crops. This training is also required prior to applying Enlist One or Enlist Duo herbicides over the top of transgenic 2,4-D tolerant crops.

In 2020, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, EPA, renewed three dicamba herbicide labels, Engenia, Tavium and XtendiMax, and updated the application requirements. These dicamba products continue to be labeled as Restricted-Use Pesticides in addition to being State Limited-Use and require auxin-specific applicator training annually prior to use by certified applicators only.

In addition, 2,4-D choline formulations — Enlist Duo and Enlist One — for use on 2,4-D-tolerant crops also continue to be included in these mandatory annual auxin trainings. These 2,4-D herbicides are labeled as State Limited-Use pesticides and can be sold to and used only by certified applicators or those working under the supervision of a certified applicator.

All these trainings will satisfy both the EPA requirement for mandatory dicamba training as well as the Texas Department of Agriculture requirement for approved dicamba and 2,4-D formulations.

For further information, contact Mark Arnold, County Extension Agent-Agriculture/Natural Resources, 701 South I-35 E, Waxahachie, or call 972-825-5175 or email: wmarnold@ag.tamu.edu .