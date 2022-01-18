Area briefs: WHS music students honored

Several Waxahachie High School students have been honored for their musical accomplishments with all-state selections.

Members of the school’s band were named 2022 TMEA All-State instrumentalists. Those students are Owen Bartosh, who plays the French horn, Nick Evans (jazz drum set), Leah Gonzalez (oboe), Diego Ramos (tenor trombone), Dhruval Rangrej (alto saxophone) and Jovanni Rodriguez (contrabass clarinet).

These students represent membership in the top two percent of all instrumental high school musicians in the state, the district said. They will perform in the 2022 TMEA Annual Clinic, Convention & Concerts at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center on Feb. 10-12.

In addition, WHS choir students were named 2022 TMEA All-State vocalists. Ian Granado will perform at the event next month as well.

The Reservation to open to the public

WHS’ The Reservation will be open to the public Wednesday and Thursday.

Chef Hamilton and the school’s culinary arts students will provide lunch for the public from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more information contact jashamilton@wisd.org.

Blood drive

Senior living community Arabella of Red Oak is doing its part for National Blood Donor Month by giving back with a blood drive amidst a nationwide blood supply shortage.

The blood drive will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday in front of the community at 200 Washington St. in Red Oak.

More information about Arabella of Red Oak can be found at bit.ly/3zMc2nf.

Utility billing changes

Residents in Waxahachie will no longer be able to use the old pay-by-phone number for utility billing effective Feb. 1.

Instead residents are asked to use the new number, 469-309-4179, or they can continue to pay their bill online at https://bit.ly/3ncKNNB.