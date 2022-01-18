WISD to host STEAM Expo

Waxahachie ISD

Family and friends are welcome to attend the fourth annual Waxahachie ISD STEAM Expo on Feb. 5 at Waxahachie High School.

Students of all ages, along with their families, will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of STEAM-related challenges from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This elaborate, free event will include interactive STEAM exhibits, K-12 contests, the district science fair, hands-on STEAM challenges, make-and-take opportunities, real heart dissections, TECH Trucks, WHS CTE Passport, demonstrations, food trucks and more.

Competitions

The Burleson’s Honey Bee an Inventor Competition will challenge students (one to four to a group) to create an invention that will help solve a real-world problem. Contestants will pitch the product to a group of Queen Bee judges.

Burleson’s Honey donated awards for this contest, including Chromebook laptops for the first-place winner at both the elementary and secondary levels. Once registered, contestants will receive more details and the competition rubric. Sign-up for this competition at https://bit.ly/EXPOInvent. Registration is required.

There will also be a Sphero Coding Challenge, which is sponsored by Sphero Education. Teams of one to four people will be required to code a Sphero robot to move throughout the playing field. Awards for this contest are donated by Sphero Education. These awards will include Sphero Robots. Sign-up for this challenge at https://bit.ly/SpheroExpo. Registration is required.

The newest competition presented at the expo is Make A CASE for Engineering, which is sponsored by Americase. Students in teams of two to four people will use the engineering design processes to solve a problem using wind power. More details will be emailed to participants after the registration form is submitted. Elementary will compete in the morning and secondary will compete in the afternoon. Sign-up for this competition at https://bit.ly/EXPOEngineer. Registration is required.

All event competitions and the WISD Science Fair will take place in the WHS cafeteria. All competition winners will be announced at 1:45 p.m. in the cafeteria.

Experiences

Dissection of a real heart – Join this session to have a hands-on experience of dissecting the heart of a sheep. The session will last about 90 minutes and is open to students in sixth through 12th grade. Sign-up for this experience at https://bit.ly/ExpoDissect. Registration is required and space is limited.

DNA extraction – Every wonder what DNA looks like? Sign up for the DNA extraction session to extract DNA from a strawberry. This session will last 90 minutes and is open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Sign-up for this experience at https://bit.ly/ExpoDNA. Registration is required and space is limited.

Step-by-step painting class – Art lovers can create their own paintings with step-by-step guidance from a WISD art teacher. All supplies will be provided and the session will last about 90 minutes and is open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Sign-up for this experience at https://bit.ly/EXPOPaint. Registration is required and space is limited.

Tie dye – Make a tie dyed t-shirt, socks, or bandana. All supplies will be provided. The session will last about 90 minutes and is open to students in sixth through 12th grade. Sign-up for this experience at https://bit.ly/ExpoTieDye. Registration is required and space is limited.

Once the form is completed, registered participants will receive an informational email with additional details including times and locations. At the STEAM Expo, participants will meet near the cafeteria as shown on the Expo map that is provided upon entry. The sessions will be held in classrooms and participants will be escorted to and from the sessions.

Attractions

There will be approximately 130 free, interactive booths on campus with activities that correlate with STEAM education. These activities are suited for toddlers to grandparents. The majority of local and national sponsors will offer hands-on activities, make-and-take projects. Thirteen WISD campuses will have booths at the event that are hosted by school and student volunteers.

The WISD Bookmobile will offer a free book to each child and will be located in the east guest parking lot.

Expo participants will want to be sure to check out the state-of-the-art WHS Career and Technical Education (CTE) wing on the west side of campus where attendees will be able to experience CTE classrooms and demonstrations.

Food trucks will be located in the small parking lot on the west side of the campus near the CTE entrance. In addition, Tacos 4 Life will have food for sale at the concession stand near the gymnasium, so families can grab a bite to eat without having to leave the event.

By attending the STEAM Expo, WISD students will receive a token to trade for a 100 on a homework grade in any class. If attendees fill out the feedback form, they will have the opportunity to win door prizes.

Guests will park in the east parking lot (student parking area) and enter through the Mike Turner Gymnasium or the west parking lot and enter through the CTE wing.

The WISD STEAM Expo gives parents an opportunity to learn alongside their children through experimentation, research and creativity.