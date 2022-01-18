Filing period for municipal, school board elections begins Wednesday

The filing period for the May 7 municipal and school board general elections begins Wednesday.

Among the local races of note are three seats on the Waxahachie City Council. Place 2, which is held by Mayor Doug Barnes, Place 1 (David Hill) and Place 3 (Melissa Olson) are up for election.

Olson announced in November she won’t seek reelection.

Council seats are at large and are for two-year terms. The council appoints the mayor and mayor pro tem each May.

In Waxahachie ISD, Place 6, which is held by Board President Dustin Autrey, and Place 7, held by Debbie Timmermann, are up for election.

In Red Oak, Place 2, which is held by Ben Goodwyn, Place 4 (Ron Wilson) and Place 5 (Michael Braly) on the City Council are up for election. Council seats are three-year terms.

In Red Oak ISD, places 1 and 2 are up for election. Place 1 is held by Joy Shaw, and Place 2 is held by Brian Sebring. Board seats are for three-year terms.

Other local elections include Wards 3 and 5, held by Scott Hejny and Bill Honza, respectively, on the Ennis City Commission, and Place 6 and 7 (Julie Pierce and Bramlet Beard) on the Ennis ISD Board of Trustees.

On the Palmer City Council, the places held by Jorge Solelo, James Smith and Doug Young are up for election.

Two places on the Palmer ISD Board of Trustees, held by Gary Barnes and Jerry Robinson, are up for election.

In Ovilla, Place 1, held by Rachel Huber, Place 3 (David Griffin) and Place 5 (Mike Meyers) are up for election.

On the Maypearl City Council, the seats held by John Wayne Pruitt and Mark Partin are up for reelectio

In Maypearl ISD, Justin Stinson, who serves as president of the board, is up for election, as is James Eubank, vice president.

The filing period runs through 5 p.m. Feb. 18.

Early voting runs April 25-30 and May 2-3.