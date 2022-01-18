Crews battle grass fire in southern Ellis County

Crews from multiple agencies battled a large grass fire Tuesday afternoon in southeast Ellis County.

According to the Ellis County Emergency Services the fire occurred at Grays Creek, just east of Interstate 45 and north of Whitfill Road in Alma. Residents on social media stated the fire was moving to the north toward FM 85.

As of 4 p.m. the fire had been 100 percent contained, but the fire impacted approximately 500 acres.

"High winds risked spreading the fire northeast toward structures, but the situation is now under control," the county stated.

According to social media reports fire crews from Ennis, Bristol, Bardwell, Garrett, Palmer and Corsicana were requested to assist in the fire.

There have not been any reports of injuries or structural damages.