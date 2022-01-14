Tobey selected for U.S. Senate Youth Program

Staff report

The United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) announces that high school student Mr. Trevor Dalton Tobey of Midlothian will join Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz in representing Texas during the 60th annual USSYP Washington Week, to be held March 6-9.

Trevor and Ms. Krupali Kumar of Cedar Park were selected from among the state’s top student leaders to be part of the 104 national student delegation who will each also receive a $10,000 college scholarship for undergraduate study. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the 2022 program will be held online, through a comprehensive and highly interactive virtual education and leadership forum.

The USSYP was created by Senate Resolution 324 in 1962 and has been sponsored by the Senate and fully funded by The Hearst Foundations since inception. Each year this extremely competitive merit-based program provides the most outstanding high school students - two from each state, the District of Columbia and the Department of Defense Education Activity - with an intensive week-long study of the federal government and the people who lead it.

Trevor, a senior at Midlothian High School, serves as the president of the Senior Class. He has held numerous leadership positions, including president of the National Honor Society and Speech and Debate, and Senior representative on the Student Council. He is the founder and president of Panther Ambassadors, which ensures over 200 new students feel a sense of belonging and companionship at his school by organizing tours, providing mentors, and introductions to clubs and extracurricular opportunities. He plays basketball and is an avid participant at all levels of oratory and debate contests, has qualified for Nationals in Congressional Debate and alternate in Public Forum Debate, and was awarded Academic All American. Trevor aspires to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy to become a fighter pilot, though his ultimate career objective is to positively impact the lives of everyday Americans as the president of the United States.

Chosen as alternates to the 2022 program were Mr. Kendall Carll, a resident of Fairview, who attends Lovejoy High School and Mr. Thomas Davies, a resident of Frisco, who attends Justin Wakeland High School.

Delegates and alternates are selected by the state departments of education nationwide and the District of Columbia and Department of Defense Education Activity, after nomination by teachers and principals. The chief state school officer for each jurisdiction confirms the final selection. This year’s Texas delegates and alternates were designated by Mike Morath, Commissioner of Education.

During the program week, the student delegates will attend online meetings and briefings with senators, the president, a justice of the Supreme Court, leaders of cabinet agencies, among others.

In addition to outstanding leadership abilities and a strong commitment to volunteer work, the student delegates rank academically in the top one percent of their states among high school juniors and seniors. Now more than 6,000 strong, alumni of the program continue to excel and develop impressive qualities that are often directed toward public service. Among the many distinguished alumni are: Senator Susan Collins, the first alumnus to be elected U.S. senator; Secretary of Transportation and former Mayor of South Bend Indiana, Pete Buttigieg; former Senator Cory Gardner, the second alumnus to be elected U.S. senator and the first to be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives; former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, the first alumnus to be elected governor; former Chief Judge Robert Henry, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit; former Ambassador to West Germany Richard Burt, former presidential advisors Thomas "Mack" McLarty and Karl Rove. Additional notables include former Lt. Governor of Idaho David Leroy, Provost of Wake Forest University Rogan Kersh, military officers, members of state legislatures, Foreign Service officers, top congressional staff, healthcare providers and other university educators.