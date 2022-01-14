Scarborough announces 2022 schedule

Staff report

Scarborough Renaissance Festival’s 41st season is scheduled to open Saturday, April 9, with its “Travel Back in Time” weekend that will feature the all-new Scarborough Character Quest, Kids Free (up to 3 kids 12 & under get in free with each paid adult) and Half-Priced Seniors (seniors 65+ can purchase tickets for half price at the Festival’s ticket office on Festival days only).

The Festival will run eight consecutive weeks: Saturdays and Sundays April 9th – May 29th and will close out the season on Memorial Day Monday, May 30th. Student Days 2022, Scarborough’s interactive Student Field trip experience, is scheduled for Tuesday, April 26.

Scarborough Renaissance Festival will welcome back many Festival favorites while also introducing exciting new performers and one-of-a-kind artisans throughout the 2022 season. Each weekend has a different theme and a variety of Special Events that will include the all-new “Viking & Ale Weekend” April 23rd & 24th.

Single day tickets for the 2022 season will be $37 at the gate for Adults (13+) and $17 for Kids (5-12). Kids 4 & under are always Free. Advance discount tickets are available now at www.SRFestival.com. Beginning April 2nd single day discount tickets will be also available at North Texas Tom Thumb & Albertsons stores.

What better place for a part-time job than in the Renaissance! Scarborough Renaissance Festival is now hiring! Apply now at www.srfestival.com/about-us/employment Scarborough Renaissance Festival is looking for outgoing, energetic people 16 and older to fill the following part-time positions during the 2022 season.

Food & beverage sales, wait staff, restaurant hosts, restaurant/food service managers, alcoholic beverage sales, special event servers, souvenir sales, ticket sales, ticket takers/front entrance greeters, exit gate personnel, safety services, grounds crew, restroom attendants, kitchen help, cooks, dishwashers, exit surveyors, games personnel, and more. Many, but not all, positions require costuming and applicants must be available to work Saturdays, Sundays, and Memorial Day Monday April 9 – May 30.

Scarborough Renaissance Festival is interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century style! Here you will discover our 35-acre recreation of an English village set in the days of King Henry VIII. Join in the fun as the “Village of Scarborough” celebrates the visit of his sister, Margaret, Queen of Scotland and the Isles, her royal court, and guests with a festival of entertainment, artisans, food, magic, and merriment!

Enjoy full combat jousting and birds of prey exhibitions, a Mermaid Lagoon, 20+ stages of non-stop Renaissance entertainment and the 125+ member performing company. Discover 200 shoppes of exquisite crafts and amazing artisan demonstrations. Experience Knighting Ceremonies, Combat Competitions, the Grande Parade, daily Wine & Beer Tasting events, Themed Weekends, and so much more.

Scarborough Renaissance Festival is sponsored by Dr Pepper. For more information visit www.SRFestival.com or follow on Facebook & Twitter (SRFestival) or on Instagram (theSRFestival).