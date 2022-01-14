Suspect in 2016 fatal hit-and-run in Red Oak sentenced to 25 years

A Red Oak man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for leaving the scene of a crash that killed a bicyclist in 2016.

Stoney Jewell Ellis, 44, received his sentence this week, Ellis County and District Attorney Ann Montgomery’s office announced Friday.

According to a press release issued by the district attorney's office, Albert Record of Dallas was riding his bicycle around 11:30 p.m. Aug. 7, 2016 on Ovilla Road in Red Oak when a vehicle hit him from behind. The county stated the vehicle stopped but then left the scene.

A resident who heard the crash called 911, but Record died from his injuries nine days later. He was 52.

County officials said police were able to recover pieces of the bicycle and the vehicle at the scene of the crash, including a piece that had the vehicle’s VIN number on it. Officers used that to locate Ellis’ parents, whose name the car was registered under. The parents confirmed they bought Ellis the car and that he drove it frequently.

Officials said police located Ellis a week later. They said he told officers his car had been stolen and that he wasn’t the one driving it when the crash occurred. But officials said no stolen vehicle report was ever filed, the release stated.

Ellis was arrested soon after and had multiple court settings over the years, but in November 2020 he failed to appear in court, and an arrest warrant was issued. That’s when Ellis fled the state, authorities said. He was rearrested in July.

Friday, Ellis pleaded guilty to accident involving death, and he said he had previously been convicted of a felony.

Texas law requires a person involved in a traffic accident to stop his vehicle, return to the scene of the accident, and determine whether any person involved in the accident requires aid.

Assistant County and District Attorneys Grace Pandithurai and Marina Thomas prosecuted the case, assisted by County and District Attorney Investigators Todd Woodruff and Johnny Reece. The case was investigated by the Red Oak Police Department.