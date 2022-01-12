"Wedding Guy Rob" speaks at NARFE meeting

Daily Light Report

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 1191 held its monthly lunch meeting on Tuesday, and the guest speaker was Wedding Guy Rob, Rob Nelson, of Waxahachie, and son of NARFE chapter member, Ralph Nelson.

Rob Nelson spoke about his career as a professional wedding officiant, beginning with his first wedding 21 years ago. He conducted a handful of weddings in the next 16 years, and over 200 since 2017 since associating with an organization called Thumb Tack, which provides contact info for various professional enterprises including wedding officiants.

Sites for weddings noted included some fancy locations to the very simple and rustic. Also, occasions where not all went as planned, or one, or both, of the primary participants failed to appear were mentioned. Situations where not all went as expected was accompanied by the philosophical note that these instances will always have a story.

NARFE Chap. 1191 covers Ellis, Navarro and adjacent parts of the surrounding counties. Membership in NARFE is open to all active and retired federal employees and their spouses, former federal employees, and former spouses who are entitled to a federal survivor annuity.

For more information, call Midlothian at 972-268-5793 or 972-775-2463, Waxahachie at 469-552-6649, Ennis at 214-949-6197, Red Oak at 412-722-6307 or Corsicana at 903-874-3092. You may also go to narfe.org or see NARFE Chapter 1191 on Facebook.