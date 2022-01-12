Satisfied with housing detail, P&Z recommends Montclair Heights

A residential development finally got the green light from the Waxahachie Planning and Zoning Commission after developers provided the housing details commissioners had asked for.

Tuesday the commission recommended approval of a rezoning for Montclair Heights, a 384-unit project set to be located on 188.5 acres at 2374 W. US 287 Bypass, just west of Cowboy Church of Ellis County.

The rezoning, if approved by the City Council, would change the zoning from general retail and future development to planned development, mixed-use residential.

The item was tabled at the December meeting as commissioners said the plan lacked detail in the type of housing that was being proposed.

Tuesday the plan included five housing styles – Contemporary, Modern farm, Craftsmen, Tudor and Mediterranean – and the presentation included three pictures of each style.

The project’s lot sizes would range from a minimum of 4,400-square-foot lots to a minimum of 13,500-square-foot lots.

Todd Wintters with Engineering Concepts and Design said the plan shows a mix of styles and that the styles will be mixed in within the development.

“We are committing to a minimum of 12 percent for each one of those, and that will apply to the entire development,” Wintters said.

Helping add to the variety homes will have a mix of building products – brick, stone, stucco, wood and cementious fiber board.

In all, the project will feature 76.1 acres of single-family residential, 9.4 acres of cottages, 39.3 acres of retail/office, 30.8 acres of parks/open space and 32.9 acres of thoroughfares.

This is a change from when developers pitched the plan to the commission a year ago when there were 99.6 acres of single-family residential and 20.5 acres of cottages. Commissioners were concerned the project was too dense at the time. Office/retail space was increased, and alleys were added to the plan.

On two of the five styles there will be rear entry and at least 65 percent of the rest will be J-swing or side entry homes, addressing concerns P&Z had previously of having too many front-entry homes.

Nobody spoke in favor or opposition of Montclair Heights on Tuesday, but at the December meeting residents voiced concern over traffic issues they said this project could create.

Also proposed is a road that would be constructed along the property’s west and north side, connecting US 287 to FM 664.

Previously another residential development, The Oaks at Twin Creeks, was proposed just east of Montclair Heights that would have made use of that connector road as well. But the council denied the rezoning request for that project, saying their plan lacked housing detail.