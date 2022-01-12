Life School appoints new members to Board of Directors

Daily Light Report

Life School, a public charter school district operating in North Texas, has recently appointed three new members to serve on the Board of Directors.

Expanding the board from six to nine members, the new board members were officially appointed to the established board in November of 2021.

“Life School is excited to have the opportunity to expand our Board of Directors. These three individuals are highly qualified to serve in this role. We have a longstanding relationship with each one, making them a great addition to our team of people committed to serving the students, staff and families of Life School,” said Brent Wilson, Life School superintendent.

Joan G. Butler

Butler is now retired from a long career in finance and administrative support. She was most recently employed by Southwestern Assemblies of God University, where she now serves on the Board of Regents. Butler has a long history with Life School as she and her husband Gordon Butler Sr., served on the pastoral staff of Oak Cliff Assemblies of God when Life School was originally established.

Moses Cavazos

A 1976 graduate of Southwestern Assemblies of God, Cavazos received a masters in education from Abilene Christian University in 1999. Formerly a campus administrator for Life School, Cavazos is a retired educator who now pastors a Spanish-speaking congregation in Oak Cliff.

Randall Mays

Mays is a Life School alum who graduated from Life School Oak Cliff in 2007. Since then, he has served as a Dallas police officer, while also owning his own businesses.

Life School, founded in 1998, is one of the oldest charter schools established in Texas. Though it first opened its doors to only 15 staff members and 266 students, it has grown to serve more than 5,500 students across 10 schools located in North Texas. Primarily responsible for the financial management of the school district, the new addition of members to the board will allow Life School to continue to strive towards its strategic goals, including closing the opportunity gap for all students.

To view a complete list of the Board of Directors, visit https://lifeschool.net/leadership/leadership-board.