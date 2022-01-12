COVID surge leads to school cancellation at several area school districts

Several school districts in Ellis County announced Wednesday that it would cancel classes because of surges in COVID-19 cases.

Palmer ISD announced that school will be closed Thursday (Jan. 14) and Friday (Jan. 15) after 216 students and 24 staff members were out with illnesses, said Superintendent Kevin Noack in a letter to parents. The cancelations also include extracurricular activities. With Monday being Martin Luther King Jr. Day students are expected to return to class Tuesday.

“I realize this puts a hardship on our parents that are working,” Noack said in the letter, “however at this time we feel like it is the right thing to do.”

He concluded by saying the district would undergo a deep cleaning during the closures.

Maypearl ISD also canceled classes for Thursday and Friday over COVID-19 illness concerns.

Red Oak ISD announced Tues that Friday (Jan. 15) would be a student holiday because of the rapidly surging COVID-19 cases. The students will not have to make up the school day later in the year since the district has enough minutes built in.

Waxahachie ISD announced Wednesday that it would continue with the district schedule as planned, which includes Monday’s MLK holiday.

“We believe the best place for students is in the classroom,” said Superintendent Jerry Hollingsworth in a letter to parents. “However, if your child exhibits any symptoms of illness, we ask that you keep them home from school. Our staff has been advised to do the same.”