Waxahachie ISD dedicates Ron Appleton Agriscience Facility

Daily Light Report

The Waxahachie ISD community Saturday celebrated the dedication of the Ron Appleton Agriscience Facility, located next to Waxahachie High School. The facility was complete in the spring of 2020, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic the district wasn’t able to host a dedication ceremony at the time. Appleton began his career with WISD in 1966 as an agriculture teacher and taught for 19 years. He was a later an administrator at Waxahachie High School for 20 years and served as a district administrator for 12 years. Appleton, school district officials and members of the district’s Future Farmers of America spoke at the event.