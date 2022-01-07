Waxahachie heating and air business celebrates 83 years

So much has changed in the heating and air conditioning business since the 1930s.

But a locally owned business has been able to keep up with the times.

Wolverton Air, which has locations in Waxahachie and Duncanville, is celebrating 83 years in business this year.

Wolverton Air’s Waxahachie location opened in 2001. The business has had offices in other cities over the years, including Midlothian, Duncanville and Dallas for decades, making it the longest-operating family-owned heating and air conditioning business in Dallas County.

The company was founded by H.W. Wolverton in 1939 in Greenville, Texas. At the time the company, known as Wolverton Service Company, specialized in commercial refrigeration as that was H.W.’s background. Two of the company’s big customers were the Southland Corporation, which would eventually own 7-Eleven, and the Dr Pepper bottling plant.

The company moved to Dallas in the 1940s and soon began specializing in central air conditioning. In 1952 it moved to Duncanville.

H.W. died in 1973, and his son Thomas Wolverton took over the company. By 1984 Wolverton became one of the first air conditioning companies to be licensed in the state of Texas.

Last year Thomas died, and his two sons, Keith and Matthew Wolverton, became co-owners.

Today, Wolverton Air provides environmental heating and air service, with nearly half of the service going to new construction, such as large custom single-family homes. It also provides heating and air conditioning maintenance, changing out old air conditioning units for new ones and some light commercial work.

The family said the company has seen a lot of changes over the years.

“Every household has (heating and air conditioning units) now,” Keith said. “In (H.W.’s) day it was a luxury item. And the units have become more complicated. So we have to stay on top of the new innovations and the new technology needed to work the units.”

One big change was the transition from window units, which for years was the norm, to central heating and air.

“That really helped us grow to what we’d eventually become,” Matthew said. “As time went on and as consumers’ appetites changed we changed with them.”

So how has Wolverton Air been able to be successful for more than eight decades?

“Caring. That’s it,” Matthew said. “Caring about the employees and the customers.”

The brothers are hoping for another long run, but going forward they will be doing so in just one office. Matthew said the Duncanville location is in the process of consolidating into its Waxahachie office, thus ending a 60-year run in Duncanville. He said the goal is to have that complete by February.