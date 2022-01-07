Dog park renovations, reading event, grief discussion and more

The city of Waxahachie has begun renovations at the Wags-A-Hachie Dog Park.

Plans for the project include a new agility/play equipment area, improved fencing, shaded picnic areas, benches and picnic tables, trash receptacles, a 53-space concrete parking lot with lighting and an art mural. There will also be ADA sidewalk connections to the hike and bike trail.

City leaders said the mural, which incorporates the dog park, farmers market and butterfly garden, is complete, and the parking lot is being graded.

The city plans to keep portions of the dog park open during construction, but it may be closed intermittently while work is being done.

The dog park is located at 701 S. Howard Road. The project is expected to be complete by early 2022.

Drop Everything and Read Day

Waxahachie ISD is hosting its annual Drop Everything and Read (D.E.A.R.) Day on Feb. 11.

This will be the 25th year for the event in which community members are invited to visit WISD campuses and celebrate reading by reading books to students.

Anyone interested in participating can sign up to choose a time, campus and classroom. Go to tinyurl.com/2wc2uvv8.

Road closure

South Rogers Street will be closed beginning Monday from Madison to south of the railroad tracks as the city begins construction of the new city hall annex.

The closure is expected to last through April.

Grease roundups end

Monday is the last day Waxahachie and Red Oak residents can drop off their cooking oil as part of the Holiday Grease Roundup.

In Waxahachie the drop-off site is located at The Convenience Station, 499 Lions Park Road and is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This site is for Waxahachie residents only, and they must show proof of residency.

Red Oak residents can drop off their cooking oil at the Red Oak Public Works Department, 411 W. Red Oak Drive.

Grief discussion

Local organization Mentors Care will host a discussion about grief from 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at First Baptist Church of Waxahachie, 450 US 287.

Dr. Eric Cupp share his wisdom and experience in the area of grief during the presentation “Victorious Over Grief and Loss.” The event is free.

Candidate forum

The Ellis County Republican Women will host a candidate forum at 5 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Waxahachie Civic Center’s Crape Myrtle room.